SNL Opens With Powerful Tribute To Ukraine As John Mulaney Hosts For 5th Time

John Mulaney just reached a huge milestone – becoming an official member of the five-timers club as he hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedy show returned from its hiatus last time and broke from the traditional cold open sketch, instead choosing to put on a moving tribute to Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on the country. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong somberly introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, who sang Prayer for Ukraine in front of the live audience in Studio 8H. The choir also performed in front of a table filled with candles that spelled out the name of the capital – Kyiv. It was a thoughtful and must-see tribute (below):

Powerful.

In the subsequent monologue, Mulaney took the stage where he joked about his past drug use and eventual intervention from friends back in December 2020. The 39-year-old comedian also shared an adorable story about bonding his son Malcolm right after girlfriend Olivia Munn gave birth, sharing:

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes. He just looks up at the light and … he was annoyed. But he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss.”

Awww! Check out the entire monologue (below):

Over on the Weekend Update, Colin Jost did not hold back in his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin spearheading the Russian Invasion of Ukraine — even comparing it to NBC having to air the Winter Olympics:

“This week Russia began their invasion of Ukraine with the support of allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson. Many analysts are surprised Putin went through with the invasion even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake … but he couldn’t back down after all that build-up. Kind of like how NBC still had to go through with airing the Winter Olympics.”

Later in the episode, fellow five-timers Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Elliot Gould made surprise cameos to honor Mulaney’s achievement. And of course, they were all decked out in their jackets with a golden “5” logo emblazoned across them. However, the highlight had to be when Conan O’Brien waltzed in and interrupted the moment, declaring that he was there to “sign up for Peacock” and how it was “weird they made him do it in person.” The late-night host then stuck around to defend Mulaney’s place in the exclusive club since all of the members weren’t too sure if he deserved it since he was just a writer. Watch to see if the actor ends up getting his official five-timers jacket (below):

LCD Soundsystem served as the musical guest on the episode of SNL this weekend, and they gave viewers a throwback moment. The band took everyone back to 2005 with two songs from their self-titled, debut album, performing Thrills and Yr City’s a Suck. Ch-ch-check out the performances (below):

It was certainly a memorable evening, huh, Perezcious readers. In case you missed the episode, you can ch-ch-check out the rest of the sketches (below):

Thoughts on last night’s episode? Let us know in the comments!

