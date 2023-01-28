Pamela Anderson's Ex Husband Leaves Her $10 Million In Will -- They Were Only Married For 12 Days!

Looks like Pamela Anderson is going to be taking home some serious cash from her ex hubby’s will!

In case you don’t remember, in 2020 the Baywatch alum tied the knot with old school Hollywood producer Jon Peters in a surprise ceremony. Eleven days after the happy couple vowed to love one another forever, Jon ended up breaking it off with Pam over text, and so ends their love story just a dozen days after it started. Wild!

Later on, the 55-year-old did reveal the pair were never legally married, but she said they remain friends. Apparently they remain REALLY GOOD friends, too, because he just made a huge gesture toward her. In a new interview with Variety on Friday, the actress said she still loves her former flame:

“He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death.”

But her 77-year-old ex took it a step further. He revealed to the outlet he still loves Pam, too. So much, in fact, he’s left her $10 MILLION in his will! Yeah, seriously!

In the shocking confession, he said:

“I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

Whoa!

Ten million bucks and they never even officially signed paperwork for their nuptials. That’s one hell of a wedding gift!

Back in 2020 after the shocking “theatrical lunch” as Pamela later called it, the producer expressed his love for the actress in a heartfelt statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Yeah, even though they never officially tied the knot those are some heavy words that must still have some truth to them!

What do U think about this huge sum Jon is leaving for Pam in his will? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

