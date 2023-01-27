How Shakira Responded To Gerard Piqué Going IG Official With His Mistress!

Shakira‘s hips may not lie, but her Instagram posts may get a little elliptical… LOLz!

Right after Gerard Piqué finally went Instagram official with his new girl Clara Chia Marti, the Try Everything singer is seemingly sharing her opinion on the new duo. The Colombian songstress took to the ‘gram with a mostly wordless post on Thursday. Alongside a video of her brushing off the news by dancing, she commented:

“Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue”

AKA she’s not going to be shedding any more tears over Gerard!

Of course, the fact the song she’s dancing along to is her collab with Bizarrap, an entire song trashing her ex, makes it a little less vague… LOLz! Ch-ch-check out her not-so-subtle jab (below)!

Writing and vibing to her music is how she’s getting over this messy split! You do you, girl!!

We weren’t the only ones who thought the caption was referencing the new couple. Take a look at the comments!

“This is how a Ferrari/Rolex answers: talented too much… AND SUPPORT” “Shakira turned a shameful betrayal into a success! Cry Piqué, he thought he was smart, he got hurt!”

As mentioned, the former pro soccer player hard-launched his romance with the 23-year-old PR student this week after months of speculation about their relationship. It’s been months since Shak and Gerard called it quits over the summer, but it’s not like this was him respectfully waiting.

Since they share two kids together — Milan and Sasha — it was never going to be as clean of a split as we’re sure either of them would like. But it’s not co-parenting concerns that have them continuing a war of words with all these ongoing viral clapbacks! No one could blame Shakira for blasting her ex considering the betrayal we’ve heard he put her through.

Word on the street is he was sneaking around with Clara amid his 11-year romance with the Hips Don’t Lie singer for months… until she came home one day to find her jam had been eaten. That’s not a metaphor, she saw her strawberry jam — that no one else liked — was low and realized something was wrong. Soon enough, reports came out about the athlete’s (alleged) infidelity. And her fans are even pretty sure they saw his mistress in the background of a Zoom interview he did! She was just making herself at home in her bed, eating her jam. Ouch.

So, what do U think of Shakira’s dancing response to Gerard’s big news?! Sound OFF (below)!

