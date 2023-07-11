EXCLUSIVE! Paris Hilton Is Sliving In Sin City - Vegas Residency In The Works!!!

Vegas sources tell PerezHilton.com that Paris Hilton is in talks and almost finalized her deal for a Las Vegas residency!!

An insider gushed to us exclusively:

“It’s happening! Paris just had her first ever show – in Los Angeles. It went very well. She really enjoyed it. And she’s very excited to perform for her fans in Vegas. Paris loves Vegas. It’s like a second home for her. The show is great! This is hot!”

