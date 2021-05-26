Paula Abdul Had Enough Of Her 'Too Big' Breast Implants, Talks Revision Surgery!

After years of putting up with back pain and discomfort, Paula Abdul has had enough!

The world-famous singer and dancer has made the decision to undergo a breast revision surgery in order to remove prior implants that were “a little too big” and re-size with something far more to her liking. So great!

The 58-year-old (can you believe she’s 58?! She looks great!) A-list celeb opened up about her decision to go forward with the breast revision surgery in a new video posted to Instagram for InMode, a medical device company for which she’s a brand ambassador.

In the nearly 6-minute long video clip, the memorable American Idol judge sat down prior to her surgery with Dr. Jacob Unger and opened up about what a struggle it’s been to deal with her prior proportions due to the larger implants.

Abdul explained (below):

“With my height, I’m petite, I started with smaller breasts and about 20-plus years ago I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back. As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out.”

Here, here!

Admitting she was “nervous but excited” prior to the procedure, Abdul continued on, speaking to Dr. Unger about her fears and concerns. For his part, the young doctor was right on track with his focus, telling Abdul that he’d be able to “reshape the breasts very well” and find the right “shape and contour to match your frame.”

Sounds like that’s exactly what the Forever Your Girl singer needs!

You can watch Paula open up more about her breast revision surgery decision in the aforementioned video (below):

Good for her!

Nothing wrong with doing something like this for personal reasons — especially when it will improve quality of life, too!

BTW, this isn’t the first time the Opposites Attract singer has spoken out about plastic surgery. In 2019, Paula opened up to People about it, explaining how her goal with any plastic surgery procedure is not to pretend she hasn’t aged, but rather simply further enhance her natural looks.

She explained at the time:

“I feel like I’m aging as gracefully as one can be, with a healthy outlook. Dancing with passion everyday keeps that going. Aging is inevitable, and I haven’t really put too much pressure on it.”

Amen to that!

