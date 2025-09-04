Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus' Son Mingus Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In NYC Idaho Murders Twist: Kaylee Goncalves' Brother Engaged To True Crime Journalist Covering The Killings! Mother Of Kidnapped Baby 'Confronted With Inconsistencies' In Her Story: 'Something Is Not Right' Quote Of The Day! Local TV Weatherman Defends Pausing Forecast To Text His Wife -- Is He Right?? Bryan Kohberger Stan Sent Threat To Kaylee Goncalves' Family At Sentencing! Am I Right Or Am I Right?? Kelly Osbourne Posts Heartbreaking Lyrics From Ozzy Song! Teen Mom Trying To Watch Smurfs Movie In Peace Locks Crying 2-Year-Old In Hot Car ReelShort Has Built A Brand-New World Of Drama And Now They’re Calling All Creators To Join JoJo Siwa Is Taking Her New Boyfriend To Pound Town! Chris Hughes Reveals About Their Bedroom Behavior: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Stands With His Victims? Paris Jackson Unfollows Her Brother - And The MJ Estate! And She Erases:

Personally Perez

Make PerezHilton.com Your Google Preferred Source!

PerezHilton.com Google Preferred source

We’re excited to share some big news: PerezHilton.com has officially been recognized by Google as a Preferred Source!

Google just made it easier than ever to keep PerezHilton.com at the top of your search results. With their new Preferred Sources feature, you can tell Google exactly which outlets you want to see first, and of course, we know you want PerezHilton.com!

Here’s the deal: once you add us, PerezHilton.com will show up front and center in your Top Stories on Google and in a special From Your Sources section, making it even easier to get the latest celeb gossip, scandals, and pop culture coverage without missing a beat.

Whether it’s the newest drama in Hollywood, the hottest music drops, crazy viral stories, or the tea everyone’s buzzing about, choosing PerezHilton.com as a Preferred Source means you’ll always be first to know.

CLICK HERE to add PerezHilton.com as a Preferred Source on Google.PerezHilton.com Google Preferred Source

It’s quick and easy, just click, select PerezHilton.com from the link provided, and you’re set. You can update your list anytime and add as many sources as you like, but let’s be real… PerezHilton.com should be at the top.

We’ve been delivering celebrity news, gossip, and commentary for nearly two decades, and we’re thrilled to have this recognition!

Don’t let algorithms decide what you see. Take control, choose Perez, and stay plugged into the pop culture conversation.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and making PerezHilton.com part of your daily pop culture fix!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2025 13:50pm PDT

Share This