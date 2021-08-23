Porn Star Peter North's Wife Accuses Him Of Rape & Abuse -- And Releases Audio Of Alleged Attack

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Porn star Peter North is being accused of rape and domestic abuse by his second wife, fellow adult film veteran Nadia North.

In a report first published on Saturday by The Daily Beast, the well-known male performer (pictured above with Nadia by his side in a photo taken in 2016) has been accused of some very disturbing actions set against his partner. Even more bone-chilling, the story includes an audio recording that allegedly captures one of the attacks from back in December of 2018 on tape. Wow…

According to Nadia, as reported by the outlet, the male adult film star and producer allegedly assaulted her on “at least 11 separate occasions” between March 27, 2017 and June 15, 2019. Injuries from the purported events on the days involved included several concussions, multiple broken ribs, several head contusions, bruising all over her body, and even one specific spinal injury, per the Daily Beast‘s report.

The most disturbing part of the allegations against North, though, is the audio tape. Supposedly set to record during one particular alleged attack in the week before Christmas back in 2018, one can hear Peter (real name Alden Joseph Brown) singing song lyrics to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock.

At one point, the male voice on the tape alleged to be North can be heard saying (below):

“You’re looking at me like, what the f**k is he on? I’m on a high… high on life… I always just wanted to make you happy, and I’m so sorry for everything that I’ve done to upset you… especially physically or emotionally scar you… or almost kill you.”

Whoa…

Along with the existence of that tape itself, Nadia asserts that the attack — which purportedly took place at the couple’s Newport Beach, California home — involved several horrifying steps taken against her.

She told the outlet (below):

“He threw me down on the ground and kicked me in the back of my head for [attempting to leave him]. He shoved a bunch of pills in my mouth, sat [in a chair] and blocked the door, and waited for me to fall asleep.”

Absolutely horrific.

Now, North was arrested twice in June 2019 on domestic abuse charges reported by Nadia. In those cases, Nadia was afterwards granted a restraining order against her husband.

He evidently was ignoring the order by August, just two months later, when she claims he allegedly raped her after she requested to stay in a hotel room while their house was being treated for a mold issue.

Trying to force her to go back to the house to deal with the mold problem herself, Nadia recalled (below):

“He was just supposed to look at it and leave. I went upstairs to change my shirt and… he said that he missed me. He decided that he wanted me, and I told him no, and that didn’t work. He held me down by my neck… and then he told me that it was ‘my fault’ and to not tell anybody because I was the one who broke the restraining order and ‘deserved it.’”

That’s absolutely awful.

And she continued from there:

“He always hit me from behind — that was his thing — so I never really knew when it was coming. When he broke my ribs, he also broke a piece of my scapula when he threw me through a door frame — he had broken my ribs another time prior to that — and it also cracked part of my vertebrae. He’s given me so many concussions. He gave me whiplash, so there’s something wrong with the front of my throat. I’m on seizure medication, because I keep having seizures.”

What a terrible, terrible situation.

Having had more than enough of the alleged abuse, Nadia is now seeking to divorce the adult film star — though the outlet claims he is “refusing to agree to a fair divorce” at this point.

Nevertheless, her legal team has a hearing scheduled this week in the ongoing divorce case. Hopefully some progress can be made.

And while it’s disturbing and not safe for work, those who are interested can listen to the alleged attack audio HERE.

