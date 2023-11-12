Philadelphia 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Hospitalized After Being Hit By A CAR While On A Walk!

Kelly Oubre Jr. is in the hospital after a terrifying hit-and-run.

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard was walking near his Central City home when he was struck by a car, according to the NBA team. They shared on X (Twitter) the same evening:

“Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Central City, Philadelphia. He is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital.”

WTF!!

Read their full statement (below):

On Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania took to the app to share details on the specific nature of his injuries, citing “broken ribs” suggesting that he will have to spend “significant time” away from the team:

“Sources: 76ers G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Oubre fortunately avoided more serious injuries, but will now miss significant time.”

Wow.

Cops told ABC6 on Sunday that the 27-year-old was walking along Spruce Street and Hicks Street when he was struck in the upper chest by a silver car traveling at a high rate of speed. The police department also cited injuries to his hip and leg, and said he was rushed to Jefferson Hospital.

As of now, police have not identified a suspect, but the investigation remains open. See more (below):

Poor Kelly! We’re sending him lots of strength to help recover from his injuries! Share some support in the comments down below.

[Image via Philadelphia 76ers/YouTube]