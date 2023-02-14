Playboy Carti Arrested & Charged With Assault After Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Playboy Carti is facing charges of aggravated assault after he allegedly choked his girlfriend during an apparent dispute in Fulton County, Georgia late last year.

The news of this arrest and the allegations against the rapper are only just coming out now on Tuesday morning. However, according to TMZ, which first reported the claims, this incident allegedly occurred back on December 20th of last year.

Related: Man Accused Of Luring 15-Year-Old Girl From Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Arrested

Per the outlet, a woman told Georgia cops that Carti “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her” following an argument over her pregnancy and a paternity test. Then, she alleged, the rapper held her by the neck “until she could barely breathe.” The accuser even told police she “thought she was going to die,” according to the news outlet.

OMG…

According to what the woman told cops, she had reportedly been in a relationship with the Shoota rapper for two years at the time of the incident. The duo had reportedly lived together since at least July 2022. At the time of the alleged assault right before Christmas, she told police she was 14 weeks pregnant with Carti’s child.

The arrest affidavit in the case paints a disturbing picture. In it, the woman told officers she sought out the 26-year-old star to talk about the baby. The duo spoke about a paternity test, too — and that conversation quickly led to an argument. At that point, she claimed, the disagreement escalated into a physical attack.

It’s unclear where exactly this occurred in the Atlanta area, but a witness was apparently on scene to try to break up the fight at first. The woman was able to “escape Carti’s grasp” with that aid and run to her car. But he caught up with her there and allegedly “attacked her again.” She tried to open the door to use the car’s SOS feature to call police, but the rapper allegedly pulled her out of the car “and put his hand over her mouth” to stop her.

Related: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED Before Arrest Due To ‘Sexist Attitude’

Cops were called and did eventually show up to document the incident. In their arrest report, they noted the woman had visible injuries to her back, neck, and chest. Carti — whose real name is Jordan Carter — was arrested by police at the site and charged with felony aggravated assault.

When asked for comment, the Miss The Rage rapper’s lawyer Brian Steel denied the accusations brought by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office against his client. The attorney told TMZ:

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Now, nearly 60 days after the alleged incident occurred, the current status of the case against Carti is unclear. Page Six notes his legal team declined to comment further on the case beyond the (above) statement to TMZ.

You can see his arrest mugshot HERE.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via HOT 97/YouTube]