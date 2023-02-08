Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED Just Before Arrest Due To 'Sexist Attitude'

Someone accused of committing horrific violence against multiple women turning out to be sexist? Frankly, that’s not much of a shock. What is news is that this accused murderer may not have been able to keep his true feelings a secret after all.

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with the gruesome quadruple murder of college roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, as well as Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, who was staying over. The murders were on November 13. About a month later, according to a new report from NewsNation, he got fired from his job as a teaching assistant at Washington State University.

The victims all went to the University of Idaho, but Bryan was attending grad school just across the border at WSU. He was studying for his PhD in criminology and in August began work as a TA. However, within a month he was already under investigation for “behavioral problems” and exhibiting a “sexist attitude toward women.” NewsNation learned Kohberger was issued multiple warnings because he was “rude to women,” graded papers from female students more harshly, and generally showed a “sexist attitude toward females he interacted with at the school.”

TBH we wish this kind of behavior was limited to just mass murderers… Unfortunately it’s all too common in many fields.

Related: Related: Kohberger Is Getting LOVE LETTERS From This Single Mom!

According to NewsNation, a professor named John Snyder had an altercation with Kohberger on September 23 and was called into a meeting about professionalism. However, the 28-year-old reportedly only got more “feisty” and “belligerent.” On November 2, he was put on an “improvement plan.” However, the next month a group of professors got together and decided Kohberger “had made no progress regarding professionalism” and was fired from his TA position. That was December 19 — we guess they wanted to make sure he was out by the following semester after winter break. Little did they know he’d be arrested for murder less than two weeks later, on December 30.

The entire semester, as he was unable to hide his feelings toward women at his own school, he was allegedly stalking undergrads in Moscow, Idaho. We’ve learned he not only followed all three of the female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one, he also showed up to their place of work. According to the probable cause affidavit, his cell phone data showed he was around them a lot. And considering the girls had been afraid of a stalker, it doesn’t take a PhD to put it all together.

There was already plenty of reason to believe these girls were Kohberger’s real targets, and that boyfriend Ethan Chapin was collateral damage. Learning he was outwardly displaying hatred of women even at his place of work is only more evidence of what he really is. All this time we’ve been hearing that the motive is still in question, but it doesn’t sound like it is anymore, right?

What do YOU think of this latest news? See the full report (below):

[Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube/Maddie Mogen/Instagram.]