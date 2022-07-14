Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Head Of Security Has Criminal Past -- Including Domestic Violence Charge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new security hire has quite the criminal history — dating all the way back to the year 2000!

Alberto Alvarez may actually be a familiar name to you, as he’s been a highly publicized celebrity security guard for over 15 years. His criminal past, however, comes as a shock to people around the world — and they have questions as to why the Duke of Sussex would hire him in the first place.

In 2000 — his earliest reported run-in with the justice system, according to DailyMail.com — Alvarez was charged with felony domestic violence for “corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner” and disturbing the peace. He didn’t contest the peace disturbance charge, and was given a 3 year probation sentence. The judge, however, dismissed the domestic violence charge as part of a plea deal “in furtherance of justice”. So, just a slap on the wrist for someone who allegedly injured their romantic partner…

Related: Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle Report Is BAD

Later, Alberto became a bodyguard for Michael Jackson from 2004 until 2009 when the singer passed away. He was a key witness to the pop star’s death and kept his job under wraps after the incident. He was the one to tell LAPD that doctors stopped performing CPR on Jackson — two months after his death. Which led to some major controversy.

He continued to change his story to the LAPD over some months, and the Jackson family reportedly decided to do a background check on him in 2010. That’s when they uncovered a DUI charge from October of 2009 — four months after Michael’s passing. He had also been convicted of driving without a license. According to court documents he was given another 3 years probation and a $390 fine. He also had to complete a counseling program — a slap on the wrist from the law once again! Unbelievable…

Although, this time his punishment went a bit further as he was fired by the Jackson family, at least according to TMZ. A post from the now-defunct PopEaster by Huffington Post made the claim:

“After [the Jacksons] discovered [Alvarez] had a criminal record [they] no longer felt he should be near the family’s large brood of children.”

A family friend also allegedly told the site:

“When he started changing his stories, the estate decided to check him out. He not only had a DUI, there was a domestic violence dispute on his record. Someone had filed a domestic complaint against Alvarez, and he also had a DUI arrest.”

Yikes!

And things only got worse, as he served 8 days in prison for ANOTHER DUI in 2011. He was given 18 months probation outside of his jail sentence and had to do another counseling program. He’s clearly a repeat offender — so we’re not sure these counseling programs are doing much.

Oddly enough, all the case files from the 2000 and 2009 charges have been destroyed — but the convictions remain on Alberto’s record.

In 2013, he went on the One Direction world tour as a security guard. He thanked the band and crew for their help in getting him through a rough spot after Jackson’s death. He told the UK outlet The People:

“I’ve been through the mill but I am coming out the other side.”

Alvarez now works as an Executive Protection Agent for TorchStone Global. He is licensed as a security guard and has an exposed firearm permit with the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services that is valid until May 2024.

A security source told The Sun after the news broke that Alberto was now working with the royal family:

“Alberto has worked with the biggest celebrities so knows every trick in the book of keeping them out of harm’s way.”

Apparently he fits well and helps Harry, Meghan, and their family feel secure — in fact, it seems he’s already getting along well with the Duke!

“He is discreet and was extremely loyal to Michael. He and Harry seem like a good match and Harry hopes he’s the man to look after him and his family.”

Do U think it was a good decision for Harry to hire Alberto despite criminal record, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)

[Image via MEGA/WENN/YouTube/AP Archive]