Prince Louis Shows Off Precious Toothless Smile In 7th Birthday Portrait -- LOOK!

OMG! Prince Louis is growing up fast!

To mark the little royal’s 7th birthday on Wednesday, Kensington Palace released a brand new portrait of the kiddo — showing off his toothless grin! Aw!

In the portrait, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, Louis sits on a tree trunk in jeans and a button-down shirt underneath a green sweater. He beams for the camera — showing off his missing two front teeth. Ch-ch-check it out:

Related: William Reveals Louis Loves Trying To ‘Steal’ Charlotte’s Jewelry!

Proud parents Prince William and Princess Catherine also released a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot. Take a look:

So cute!

He is getting so tall! And that smile is adorable! Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]