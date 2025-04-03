Prince William Just Hired Princess Diana’s Divorce Lawyers -- But Here's Why…

Prince William is yet again distancing himself from his father!

In a shocking break from tradition, the Prince of Wales has switched legal representation for himself and his family and turned to the law firm Mishcon de Reya — which was founded by Princess Diana‘s lawyer Lord Victor Mishcon!

According to DailyMail.com on Thursday, William has previously been represented by Harbottle & Lewis and partner Gerrard Tyrrell, who is a media law specialist and one of King Charles III‘s most trusted advisers. The law firm currently represents Charles and has a long history of working with the royal family, so the fact that William is going his own way is a big deal — and the firm isn’t very happy about it. Yeah, we bet! That’s a tough loss for them.

Explaining the motive for the switch, an insider shared:

“William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man.”

That’s how those at Buckingham Palace are viewing the move, too. It’s just one of many ways in which William’s trying to prove he’s not just going to follow in his dad’s footsteps when it’s his turn on the throne. A friend expressed:

“William wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently.”

But using this specific law firm is especially interesting considering its history with Diana!

As you might recall, William and Prince Harry‘s mother died in a Parisian car crash in 1997. Two years earlier, she told her lawyer Victor that she was worried she’d be killed or severely injured in a staged accident. He typed up their meeting notes and passed them on to London’s Metropolitan Police commissioner when she died, who put the note in a safe. It wasn’t revealed until the British Metropolitan Police launched an inquiry into Diana’s YEARS later! Pretty crazy stuff.

Lord Mishcon passed away in 2006, so William isn’t using the exact same attorney, but still, this firm isn’t entirely new to him. Per the outlet, William’s decision likely delighted the firm and its deputy chairman Anthony Julius, who Diana picked as her legal rep within the firm amid her divorce from Charles. Julius worked with Will as a founding trustee of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund until it closed in 2012. So, we suppose this isn’t too surprising!

It’s sure interesting that Willy’s budding up to a firm that was one Charles’ opposition, though! That’s really making a point. Hah!

