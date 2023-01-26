Prince William & Princess Catherine Have Decided To Relax On THIS Royal Rule!

Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton is ready for her close-up!

For a long time during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, there was an unspoken rule that senior members of the royal family do not take pictures – especially selfies – with the public. But it seems with King Charles III’s taking over the throne and attempting to modernize the monarchy, the family is seemingly easing up on the matter because Catherine was not afraid to stop and smile for some photos with peasants during one of her first solo outings this year!

The Princess of Wales went to the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton last Wednesday, where she spent some time playing with the children, hanging out with the parents, and speaking with the teachers about their roles in shaping kids’ early years. But that wasn’t all she did during the appearance! Beyond the images Catherine would normally have done at one of these events, she was also spotted snapping some pictures with her fans!

In a video taken by Dailymail.com’s Rebecca English, she could be seen wrapping her arm around someone and posing with them for a snapshot. After chatting with the person for a few seconds, she then stopped to quickly take two selfies before leaving the place. You can ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

And LOTS of selfies on the way out with parents – plus a bouquet of hand-made flowers ???? pic.twitter.com/D5imGAN7hY — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 18, 2023

We bet those three were beaming after scoring a rare pic with Catherine! Interestingly enough, those who follow the royal family closely have noticed that the 41-year-old, and even Prince William, have been breaking the rules and snapping more photos with the public. As we mentioned before, Queen Elizabeth typically followed more traditional and strict protocols while on the throne, especially when it came to engaging with their supporters. But clearly, King Charles isn’t stressing over a few selfies — at least based on Princess Catherine’s recent public appearance!

Plus, given the negative chatter surrounding the royals, especially amid the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, they are most likely doing whatever they can to connect with their supporters and earn some brownie points with everyone else. It certainly wouldn’t hurt their image to take a selfie every now and then! But what do YOU think? Do you like the direction the monarchy is heading in, Perezcious readers? What other unspoken rules do you hope they break in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

