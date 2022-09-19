Princess Catherine, Meghan Markle, & Princess Charlotte All Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth With Their Jewelry At Her Funeral

A sparkling tribute fit for a royal.

Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral is underway in the UK right now, and with it comes special touches from the family to honor their beloved matriarch.

Princess Catherine aka Kate Middleton decided to wear a treasured piece that was worn by Elizabeth and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The four-strand pearl choker with diamond clasp (reportedly gifted by the Japanese government) is a beloved heirloom that Kate actually wore to Prince Philip‘s funeral last year, as well as in 2017 at a dinner to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of the queen and her husband.

Related: Prince Harry Is Heartbroken After Being Stripped Of THIS

On Monday at Westminster Abbey, she paired it with a black fascinator, and pair of pearl and diamond earrings.

Meghan, on the other hand, opted for a gift from Queen Elizabeth — pearl and diamond drop earrings that she was given during their first solo outing together in 2018. The podcast host wore a wide-brimmed black hat, black dress with attached cape, black tights, and heels.

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Uninvited To Funeral Reception

Lastly, Princess Charlotte — dressed in all black with a wide brim hat — donned a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe as a nod to her Majesty and her love of the animal. The small tribute was also reportedly a gift from Granny, per ET.

Special touches, indeed.

[Image via YouTube/The Sun/UK Pool]