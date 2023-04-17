Uhhhh, Princess Catherine Told Meghan Markle To 'Sit At The Back' If She Attended Coronation??

Apparently, Meghan Markle’s absence from King Charles III’s coronation has everything to do with her feud with Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton!

According to royal expert Tom Bower on GB News on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales held ALL the power in making sure the Duchess of Sussex was nowhere near London on May 6, when it will be time for Charles and Queen Camilla to be officially crowned. Tom declared:

“We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances.'”

Whoa! This all came down to Kate?!

The Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors author went on to claim Kate gave the Suits alum a harsh AF — and racially insensitive!! — warning, saying:

“If she [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.”

Damn! This is NOT something that should be said, especially considering the history of segregation in America! Maybe Kate didn’t realize she was being unintentionally racist (she may have just been wanting Prince Harry and Meghan to sit behind the working royals as they did for Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral), but it proves the Sussexes have a long way to go until their family apologizes for several instances of alleged racism. No wonder Meghan didn’t want to subject herself to this kind of behavior!

As Perezcious readers know, Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Duke of Sussex would be attending his father’s coronation alone. The Archetypes host will be staying in California with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as the ceremony.

On the tough decision, a Page Six source said the couple believed it would have been “inauthentic” for the 41-year-old to attend amid the family feud, adding:

“They had to make a decision that felt genuine and authentic, especially after everything that has been said and all the things that have gone down.”

For his part, Bower said the 38-year-old’s decision to attend the coronation was an “ugly compromise” that came after lengthy negotiations:

“Harry’s presence is constitutionally important. After all, God forbid something happens to [Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis], and all of them died — we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.”

Dang! That’s a dark reason for Harry to attend! On why the prince likely won’t be welcomed onto the Buckingham Palace balcony with other working royals during the festivities, Tom added:

“If he let Harry come on the balcony, he’d have to have Prince Andrew on the balcony and to have two renegade princes in front of the public like that would be a very bad start to King Charles’ reign.”

Suppose that makes sense… Besides, we already know the royal family has no intention of speaking to the Spare author, so we don’t think they will be making special accommodations for him anytime soon. If Kate’s going to get her way about Meghan, we have a feeling William will fight to keep as much distance between him and his brother, too! Hear everything Tom had to dish about Kate and Meghan’s feud (below)!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

