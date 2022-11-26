Queen Elizabeth II Was Secretly Battling Bone Marrow Cancer Before Her Death, New Book Claims

A new book is making some shocking claims about Queen Elizabeth II’s final years.

As you know, the royal passed away at the age of 96 in September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland shortly after Buckingham Palace announced she was placed “under medical supervision” since doctors were “concerned” about her health. Her cause of death was officially listed as “old age.”

But according to an excerpt from the upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait published by Dailymail.com on Friday, author Gyles Brandreth claims the monarch had been secretly suffering from a painful and rare form of myeloma – a bone marrow cancer – before she passed away. Whoa, what?! He noted that “would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” adding:

“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly. Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years.”

While her cause of death was ruled as “old age,” Brandreth noted that’s the “commonly listed cause of death when a patient is over 80 and their doctor has cared for them over time and seen their gradual decline.” Dr. Douglas James Allan Glass, who was with Her Majesty for more than 30 years and was her when she died, told the writer that everyone had “been concerned about the Queen’s health for several months,” adding:

“It was expected and we were quite aware of what was going to happen.”

In the fall of 2021, Brandreth claimed Queen Elizabeth started to experience “sudden ‘energy low’” and “felt exhausted,” leading doctors to recommend she “‘rest a bit, not to push herself so much, to take it easy.'” She ended up canceling several appearances due to her health, including the 2021 Festival of Remembrance. She allegedly acknowledged her situation:

“I’ve got to be sensible.”

Despite her health issues, the author noted that she still attempted to keep busy as much as she could up until her final days:

“Until then, her energy had been little short of astonishing. Over her final decade, she’d not only continued her work as monarch but actively engaged with modern life.”

Brandreth added:

“The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect. Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets.”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor anyone from the royal family have addressed these claims at this time. Reactions to the shocking news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

