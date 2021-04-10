Queen Elizabeth Shares Touching Tribute For Late Husband Prince Philip, Says He Was Her ‘Strength’

Queen Elizabeth II shared a touching tribute in honor of her late husband Prince Philip, just one day after he died at 99.

On Saturday, the queen posted a photo of the couple, who were married for 73 years, on the royal family’s Instagram account. The portrait showed the 94-year-old in a simple pink cardigan and button-down top with the Duke of Edinburgh sitting beside her in a suit and tie. In addition, there was a quote from a speech given by the monarch on her wedding anniversary in 1997 about her beloved spouse.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

The caption also read:

“At the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb.’ The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death.”

Take a look (below):

News broke on Friday that the former military member “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle in England. Now, Queen Elizabeth will enter an eight-day mourning period for her husband, during which all royal duties and affairs of state will be put on pause. After the eight days, the country will head into a 10-day-long period of mourning while the royal family will do so for 30 days.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the matriarch was “heartbroken” over the loss, and the rest of the family were “devastated.” However, a former press secretary for the Queen, Charles Anson, told People that the royal is likely handling her husband’s death with her usual “steady and calm” attitude.

“She would have thought about this moment several times, and her way would be to remain as steady and as calm as possible. That comes naturally to her through her temperament and her experience.”

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex also gave an update on how she is coping with Philip’s death. While visiting Windsor Castle with Prince Edward, the 56-year-old told Sky News correspondent Rhiannon Mills that “the Queen has been amazing.”

We’re glad to hear Queen Elizabeth is doing as well as she could be during this difficult time. The prince’s private funeral is set to take place on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 P.M. UK time (10 A.M. ET).

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]