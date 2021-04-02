Rachel Bilson Looks Back On The ‘Invasive’ 2010 Bling Ring Robbery!

Rachel Bilson still feels so violated even though it has been 11 years since the famous Bling Ring robbery!

In case you don’t remember, a group of teens known as the “Bling Ring” got busted and served time in prison for burglarizing and robbing celebrity El Lay homes in 2010. They robbed several celeb residences, including those of Orlando Bloom and Paris Hilton. However, Bilson’s house was hit FIVE times during their spree.

On Wednesday, The O.C. alum recalled the scandal on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast — especially the incident where one of the thieves used her restroom!

“You know, it was kind of crazy at the time. I guess they came into my house five different times and took everything and even one girl gave an interview, she was like, ‘I got so comfortable going in her house, I took a s**t in her bathroom!’ I was like, that’s more invasive than stealing my purses [laughs].”

We would agree on that point! So gross!

She then added:

“But yeah, you know, they were young, and hopefully, the others learned as well. Who knows. I mean, that’s all you can hope for, at this point.”

The “Bling Ring” grew to be a pop culture phenomenon after journalist Nancy Jo Sales wrote about the crimes in a Vanity Fair article — as chronicled on the short-lived E! reality show Pretty Wild, which followed the budding Hollywood socialite lives of Alexis Neiers and Tess Taylor. The infamous true Hollywood crime story later inspired Sofia Coppola‘s satirical film of the same name, which starred Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Israel Broussard, and Katie Chang. Sales also wrote another book, titled The Bling Ring: How a Gang of Fame-Obsessed Teens Ripped Off Hollywood and Shocked the World, where member Nick Prugo had disclosed how his collaborator went to the bathroom in Bilson’s home.

“We were in Rachel’s [Bilson’s] bathroom, and Rachel [Lee] just had to go, so she just… yeah. I remember the incident so well. I can recall the smell, which is really nasty, disgusting.”

Uh, TMI.

In the podcast conversation, Bilson admitted she never watched the 2013 film. That’s not too surprising since the actress previously criticized Coppola for glamorizing a group of teen thieves. The Hart of Dixie star did reveal how a different pack of robbers stole from her again three years ago.

“I was robbed at the house I was renting. And at that point, I was like, it really teaches you to detach yourself from material possessions. I literally was like, ‘Well, here we go again. All right.’ The thing I’ve like, trained myself not to get too attached. It’s not fun, but it’s at least it’s a good lesson.”

So sad, but we love the positive attitude. It just seems like you have the worst luck when it comes to people breaking in, girl! Hopefully you don’t have any more in the future.

Take a listen to the full podcast episode (below):

[Image via Rachel Bilson/Instagram & A24/YouTube]