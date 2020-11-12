Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On Texas Highway

Dallas rapper Mo3 has died on Wednesday after being shot on an interstate in Dallas, Texas.

According to reports, the 28-year-old performer was gunned down just before noon on the I-35 by a suspect who chased him on foot. He was later rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sources close to the investigation told TMZ that Mo3 (real name Melvin Noble) and the suspect were both traveling northbound on the highway when the gunman left his car and approached the victim’s. Police didn’t say if the vehicles had been stopped.

The rapper — who is best known for his 2019 collab with Boosie Badazz, Errybody (Remix) — was said to have also gotten out of his vehicle and began running southbound on the freeway. The gunman reportedly chased him, firing multiple rounds and striking him in the back of the head.

Police said the gunman also shot an innocent bystander who was inside his vehicle. The second victim was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

R.I.P., Mo3.

