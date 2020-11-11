Millie Bobby Brown Mourns Grandmother's Passing After Battle With Alzheimer's: 'My Guardian Angel'

After a heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer’s, Millie Bobby Brown‘s beloved grandmother Ruth has passed away.

The Stranger Things star beautifully paid tribute to the matriarch on Tuesday, posting a sweet video of them cuddled up (inset, above) as she reminisced about some of their best moments together in her lengthy caption. First describing how “evil” the disease is, Millie remarked on Instagram:

“There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer’s is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch.

i’ll always be your millie moos.”

Related: Alex Trebek Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ At Home

The 16-year-old continued to mourn her grandma in the emotional statement, adding:

“I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little.

I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say ‘ill see u later’.”

Video: Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After Game Of Thrones Rejection!

Later revealing how they never got to reunite one last time due to coronavirus, which only added to the tragedy of losing a loved one, Brown concluded her dedication by writing:

“I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping.

These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing.

Rest easy x”

See her full tribute (below):

Rest in peace, Ruth.

We’ll be thinking of Millie and her family during these difficult times.

[Image via Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram & WENN/Instar]