A Rare Rob Kardashian Sighting! Reclusive Bro Showed Up To Celebrate His Favorite Sister!

It’s definitely the happiest of birthdays for Khloé Kardashian when her little bro turns up!

On Instagram Thursday, the newly turned 40-year-old posted the sweetest video to celebrate entering the next decade of her life. While different photos from over the years flashed by in a slideshow, a voice narrated about how birthdays are special and are celebrations of all you’ve accomplished. And Koko has definitely accomplished a lot!

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“Deeply Grateful For Every Moment I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”

What fans couldn’t help but notice, though, was that while a short clip of her birthday party played — her favorite sibling could be spotted in the background! Sitting at the table whilst the Good American founder blew out her candles was Rob Kardashian cheering her on. Aww! So rare to see him make an appearance, even on social media, these days!

Also present at the party are Khloé’s bestie Malika Haqq, as well as grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton. All of her fav people in one place! See the video for yourself (below):

How sweet!

Of course, it’s always a shock when the uber-private Rob shows up — but we can’t imagine him missing out on celebrating his big sis. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Rob Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]