Kim Kardashian Compares Khloé To Brendan Fraser's Character In The Whale -- Which Leads To VICIOUS Fight!

Kim Kardashian and her little sis Khloé went AT IT in the latest episode of The Kardashians!

The two sisters were at odds in multiple ways during Thursday’s newest episode on Hulu. It was a hell of a turn, considering they are so close — and it’s usually Kim and Kourtney Kardashian who tend to fight. But this time around, it was the SKIMS founder and the Good American mogul! And it went DOWN!!!

Things started when Kim called Khloé out for never leaving her home. That’s been a season-long theme — that Khloé has become too much of a homebody with her kids True and Tatum Thompson, and isn’t going out into the world to date. But Kim took it to the next level when she compared Khlo-money to Brendan Fraser‘s morbidly obese character in The Whale! Seriously! Kim said:

“You have the world at your fingertips, but you won’t go out there to see the world. It’s like The Whale. The guy won’t leave his house because he’s… you know.”

What?! Dumbfounded, Khloé replied:

“I’m Brendan Fraser?!”

With a wry grin, Kim answered:

“I’m just saying, I don’t know why that came to mind.”

To which Khloé replied:

“I thought you were going to say I look like a whale, and I’m like, what?”

Kim went on to slam Khloé for allowing her kids to “rule your life.” Which, we get it Kim, maybe you don’t like your kids as much as other women, but that doesn’t mean Khloé has to feel the same way! Nevertheless, Kim said:

“I feel bad for you. Live your f**king life. Get out!”

At issue in that realm was a recent dinner the sisters attended at the home of one of Kim’s life-long friends. The SKKN By Kim mogul accused her little sis of choosing to FaceTime with True during the dinner, and then complaining about needing to get home to get back to the kids so soon. But Khloé took issue with all that! In a confessional, she criticized Kim for her callousness:

“I am highly confused on what I’m being punished for here. Loving my kids too much? Saying goodnight to my kids? Them being on a schedule? Kim’s just trying to be a bitch right now and that’s something Kim is so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular.”

Ouch!!

The fight continued just ahead of the family’s trip to Aspen, Colorado when Kim finally admitted to Khloé after days of stewing over it that she HATED a hairstyle the Revenge Body host put on Kim’s 6-year-old daughter Chicago West! Basically, one day while rushing out to school, Kim asked momager Kris Jenner to wash Chi’s hair. Kris did, and then Chi grabbed a ton of hair gel to put on as she went out the door. But!!! Hours later, Khloé called Kim asking if she could “fix” Chicago’s hair. The ask didn’t sit well with Kim, who’d been having a tough week dealing with single parenting stuff amid major issues with her ex-husband Kanye West. So, Khloé’s question set her off!

Kim explained to Khloé that her “delivery” was the issue, and added:

“I don’t know if condescending’s the word, but you’re very shaming. You were calling to not really ask me if you could do the hair, but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed and it was gross.”

But Khloé insisted:

“All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because I know you’re very particular.”

To which Kim answered:

“I know her hair looks s**tty, thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f**king hair one night before bed and f**king wash it.”

To which Khloé shot back:

“I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me. And I can handle it but only for so long.”

When Kim clapped back to Khloé that she had “such a stick up your ass about hair gel,” and wouldn’t if she were getting more social interaction outside her home, the former late night radio DJ snapped:

“Talk about mom shaming, what the f**k are you doing to me? It’s just reverse mom shaming. You’re shaming me for being a helicopter mom or whatever you want to call me and you’re claiming I’m shaming you for not being more of a strict parent, or whatever you’re claiming at this point — that you’re not brushing Chi’s hair, which obviously you brush Chicago’s hair. There’s just a lot of f**king gel.”

Khloé then added:

“Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I’m not asking you guys to live the same life? Can’t we all just be the moms we want to be?”

In a confessional, Khloé later explained:

“I actually thought we were good. I did Chi’s hair and I took the kids to school. I had no idea she was holding onto it.”

But she was!! While Kim said she felt like Khloé was accusing her of being an absent parent because of the shortcomings with Chi’s hair, Khloé replied that it was Kim’s insecurity, and not anything in reality, that was pushing that feeling:

“That’s your own insecurity! I never said anything about that.”

In the end, Kim tried to do a little bit of tone policing:

“It’s just the tone.”

Uh-huh.

For what it’s worth, the nastiness continues next week! According to the trailer that popped up at the end of this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the big-time tension between the sisters appears as though it will continue on into the next episode when the family goes to Aspen. Uh-oh!!

What do U make of this nasty fight between sisters, Perezcious readers?! Pretty crazy, right?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via A24/YouTube/Hulu/YouTube]