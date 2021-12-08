Real Housewives Star Candiace Dillard Shares Bikini Photo At Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island

Um… oops??

Candiace Dillard is in, well, let’s say warm water after a problematic pic she shared over the weekend.

She and hubby Chris Bassett were living it up in the Virgin Islands when they decided to share a seemingly benign vacation photo. The Real Housewives of the Potomac star was looking fit in her bikini, they were looking chilled and relaxed, the tropical weather was perfect, the view… Yeah, about that…

Folks on social media quickly noticed the building on the island behind the couple, a particularly unique-looking design — boxy with blue and white stripes and gold trim. The creepy temple is actually a pretty infamous structure if you’ve been following the Jeffrey Epstein case. Yep. This was Little Saint James, aka Pedophile Island, where the billionaire allegedly held orgies with underage girls and the likes of Prince Andrew.

Here’s the bizarre-looking building in the Netflix doc Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich:

Did Candiace know what was behind her? Did they say, ‘Hey let’s get that weird-looking building in the background’? Were they just sailing around and chose the angle based on the lighting?

She didn’t say anything on her socials about it — you’d think she’d want to at least clear up that she had no idea!

In any case, Epstein is deceased now, so we doubt there’s anything untoward going on there anymore. Last we heard the island was up for sale, though we could not find record of who, if anyone, has ponied up the millions for it and Grand Saint James, which the alleged sex trafficker also owned.

Still, of all the islands to show off your abs in front of, right?

