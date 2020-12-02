Multiple RHOBH Stars Have COVID Amid Production Shutdown!

Bravo might have to swap out those diamonds for rapid COVID tests, because several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members are said to have secretly contracted the virus!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley have all tested positive for COVID-19. The insider noted that none of the women had serious symptoms and are all currently recovering from the end stages of the virus at home.

This comes a week after RHOBH shut down production due to a crew member testing positive for the virus. The hit reality show started filming its new season toward the end of October, yet the safety protocols put in place — including testing and temperature checks — didn’t stop them from contracting the virus.

But now, it sounds like production would have shut down regardless of the crew member, as almost half of the show’s stars are COVID-positive. Interestingly, though, the insider claims that Kyle, Kathy, and Dorit didn’t get the ‘Rona from set: Kathy and her sister were hanging out together, and Dorit happened to be there as well.

Thankfully, all three Bravolebrities should be okay! And hopefully the crew member will be, too!

[Image via Instar/WENN]