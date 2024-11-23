Karen Huger Breaks Her Silence On The Tragic Death Of Her Longtime ‘Friend’ Who Appeared On RHOP: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Karen Huger is grieving the sudden death of her longtime friend.

As we previously reported, Matthew Byars, a talent manager who appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac with Karen, passed away on November 21. He was only 37. Maryland’s Chief Office of Medical Examiner revealed to The US Sun on Friday that he died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” and the manner was ruled a “suicide.” Heartbreaking.

After the news broke, several Housewives took to social media to pay tribute to Matthew. However, the one person everyone was waiting to hear from was Karen. Bravo fans were first introduced to Matthew in 2018 on the third season of RHOP when the reality star had her iconic press conference to set the record straight on her finances to her co-star. For Karen, though, she has known him since he was at least 18 years old. She told The Daily Dish in 2019 about her “true friend”:

“I’ve known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk. When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together. He’s like family. He came to my mother’s funeral. I wasn’t on this show when I met Matt. I was a mother in Potomac, and he needed some advice, and I gave it, and he never forgot it. And what makes him a true friend is that relationship continued to grow even when I got on this platform.”

They were very close. So, as you can imagine, Matthew’s death is very hard for Karen. She has broken her silence on his death, expressing to People on Friday how her “heart is broken” now:

“I will always remember Matt as the radiant, compassionate 17-year-old I met so many years ago. His genuine heart and boundless energy lifted everyone around him. More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family.”

Karen said she will “never forget the kindness he showed during my mother’s passing,” adding:

“I didn’t expect him to be there, but that was Matt — always showing up with love and support that touched the soul. His presence during that time will forever hold a special place in my heart. Matt was deeply loved, and his absence will be felt profoundly by all who knew him. To his family, I send my deepest condolences, love, and prayers for comfort. Matt, my heart is broken. I love you — here and beyond. Until we meet again, I will carry your memory in my heart. You will be missed beyond words, my friend.”

