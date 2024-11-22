Real Housewives Mourn Shocking Death Of Friend & Manager Who Appeared On Show

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Real Housewives are mourning the tragic loss of a dear friend and manager.

Matthew Byars, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac with Karen Huger, has passed away at the age of 37. With the autopsy report already completed, Maryland’s Chief Office of Medical Examiner revealed to The US Sun on Friday that Matthew died by suicide on November 21. A spokesperson said:

“He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide.”

So, so sad.

Since the news broke, several Bravolebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Matthew, including his pal and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. She expressed on Instagram how “heartbroken” she is, writing:

“Why didn’t you tell me Matt? I’m heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn’t tell me. I know life was tough- I know- Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of ‘ON DISPLAY’- you and I- WE ARE LOYAL. They don’t make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories Go fly- Go make them laugh.”

Melissa’s co-star Margaret Josephs shared a picture she and Matthew took together just one week ago, saying:

“Heartbroken, devastated, I can’t believe you are gone this picture is just a week ago. Matty B, you were so vibrant, a sweet soul , kind, hilarious, always hustling for your girls . Schlepping me on book tour through Covid , cuddling in my room , making everyone feel like a star and they were the only person that mattered. I hope you know now how loved you are and you will forever be in our hearts.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey said on her account:

“so deeply saddened by the news of my longtime friend @officialmattbyars passing yesterday. thank you Matt for all the beautiful memories.way too many to share. i will never forget the laughter & love we shared. i will miss you my friend. stay in the light. i love you. sending my most heartfelt condolences to the family & friends. just know that he was so loved by many.”

RHOP alum Charrisse Jackson-Jordan kept it simple and said, “Rest in Peace,” along with a picture with Matthew. See (below):

Meanwhile, her former co-star Ashley Darby took to IG Stories to ask her followers to reach out to Karen, who has yet to post but is devastated over this loss:

“I’m sure many of you have heard about the unfortunate news that Matt Byars has passed away. If you can, please reach out to Karen Huger. She and Matt were very close. I think Karen’s known Matt, I want to say, since either middle school or high school. So, it’s been a very long time, and it is very important that we check on our friends. Everyone is going through something, and I acknowledge that. And sometimes it’s just too much to bear, unfortunately, for some of us.”

A very important reminder. You truly never know what someone is going through, even your close friends…

If you don’t know, Bravo fans were introduced to Matthew in 2018 on the third season of The Real Housewives of Potomac when Karen hosted her legendary press conference to clear up the rumors about her finances to her co-stars. However, Matthew and Karen went way back. In 2019, the reality star told The Daily Dish that she has known the talent manager since he was at least 18 years old and encouraged him to go to school:

“I’ve known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk. When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”

But more than that, they have been “true friends” since then. Karen continued:

“He’s like family. He came to my mother’s funeral. I wasn’t on this show when I met Matt. I was a mother in Potomac, and he needed some advice, and I gave it, and he never forgot it. And what makes him a true friend is that relationship continued to grow even when I got on this platform.”

Our hearts break for Karen. This must be very hard for her. At this time, she has not addressed his death.

We send our condolences to Karen and Matthew’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

