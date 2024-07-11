The REAL Reason Violet Affleck Wanted To Go After Mask Bans For Years!

The truth behind Violet Affleck’s impassioned public statement about masks is PERSONAL.

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s eldest daughter made headlines after pleading to the LA County Board of Supervisors to oppose mask bans. It’s a lot of very sensible stuff she’s asking for, like mask availability for prisoners, better ventilation in official buildings, stuff like that. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can ch-ch-check it out (below):

So much passion! And it apparently it’s been building for YEARS. On Thursday, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“She’s wanted to do this for some time, but her parents wanted her to wait until she was 18. This shows she is choosing this on her own and not doing it because she is told to.”

Right on, Violet! It would be so easy for her to just follow in her famous parents’ Hollywood footsteps. It’s nice to see her using her voice to advocate for public health!

Apparently, Ben and Jen were both in the audience during her speech cheering her on — and were actually able to get her in front of the Board to begin with:

“Her parents support her on whatever she chooses to do and were able to pull some strings to get her in front of the LA County Board of Supervisors. They are proud of her.”

Violet hinted toward the personal aspect that led her to be so passionate, revealing in her speech that in 2019, she contracted a “post-viral condition.” But there’s more to it.

Because of her health, she’s been diligent about wearing a mask — and she’s actually been bullied and attacked for it! The insider explained:

“Violet is constantly having to defend her mask wearing and, in doing this, she has to discuss her personal health issues over and over. She gets called a hypochondriac, paranoid and other names simply because she is protecting her health, and this was very bothersome to her for years.”

Well, after developing those mystery post-viral conditions, she’s probably not keen on contracting anything else. So better to be safe than sorry! And no, the masks aren’t to disguise her face since she looks so much like her mom:

“There were also ridiculous rumors that she was covering her face to avoid having to talk to people who recognize her easily, being she looks just like her famous mom. By speaking out this gave her the opportunity to stand up for something she believes in and, at the same time, silence everyone’s chatter.”

You go, Violet! Like most folks, we were glad to see the end of mask mandates everywhere once the COVID vaccinations got underway. But mask bans?? Isn’t that the people screaming about personal freedom trying to take away that of others? Specifically those with their own individual medical concerns??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via The Kelly Clarkson Show & Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]