ReelShort Has Built A Brand-New World Of Drama And Now They’re Calling All Creators To Join

Okay, y’all, I’ve gotta spill the tea on ReelShort because this app is seriously changing how we watch drama, and honestly, it’s just getting started.

I had a blast hosting the ReelTalk podcast where we broke down The Adjuster and why this format feels so different. It’s fast, intense, and perfect for those moments when you want a quick hit of entertainment. The Adjuster is just one example of how ReelShort is branching into new genres beyond drama, and I’m so here for it.

I only recently stepped into this world, but it’s exploding. Now they’re opening the door to creators everywhere with the Reel Impact Creator Contest. It’s a chance for storytellers to bring their own vision to the platform. With up to $100K in prize money and eight weeks to submit, it’s a serious opportunity.

If you’ve been thinking about trying vertical storytelling, this is the moment to go for it.

ReelShort’s vision is simple and smart: short, gripping content made for people glued to their phones. With ReelTalk and now this contest, they’re not just talking about the future of entertainment. They’re actively building it. As the first influencer EVER, it’s wild to see how quickly this space is growing. We’ve got to stay ahead of the curve.

So if you haven’t checked out ReelShort or caught my ReelTalk episode yet, now’s the time. And definitely check out the contest while you’re at it.

The future of drama is vertical, fresh, and just beginning.

