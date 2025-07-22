Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

JoJo Siwa Is Taking Her New Boyfriend To Pound Town! Chris Hughes Reveals About Their Bedroom Behavior: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Stands With His Victims? Paris Jackson Unfollows Her Brother - And The MJ Estate! And She Erases: Khloé Kardashian Says She No Longer Photoshops Her Pics -- But Fans Call BS!  What Can Blake Lively Do To Me? Rihanna Rudeness! Beyonce Robbed! Jessica Alba Gets Her Cougar On! And MORE! Perez Hilton Today Host Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Down Crying -- Revealing Her Personal Connection To Texas Camp Where Flooding Has Killed Dozens 9-Year-Old Texas Girl Dead After Mom Leaves Her In Car For 8 Hours While Working: Police Diddy's Former Personal Chef Says She's Worried He Will Retaliate Against Her After Split Verdict Jay Z Iced Out Kanye West! Is This Shady? Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! Blake Lively Admitted Justin Baldoni's 'Misconduct' Was 'Not The Worst'?! Diddy’s “Loyalty” Test Involved Taking Drugs, Former Assistant Testified! Plus, Shady Doctors Provided: Sexy Cowboy!

News

ReelShort Has Built A Brand-New World Of Drama And Now They’re Calling All Creators To Join

ReelShort ReelTalk

Okay, y’all, I’ve gotta spill the tea on ReelShort because this app is seriously changing how we watch drama, and honestly, it’s just getting started.

ReelShort The Adjuster

I had a blast hosting the ReelTalk podcast where we broke down The Adjuster and why this format feels so different. It’s fast, intense, and perfect for those moments when you want a quick hit of entertainment. The Adjuster is just one example of how ReelShort is branching into new genres beyond drama, and I’m so here for it.

ReelShort ReelTalk

I only recently stepped into this world, but it’s exploding. Now they’re opening the door to creators everywhere with the Reel Impact Creator Contest. It’s a chance for storytellers to bring their own vision to the platform. With up to $100K in prize money and eight weeks to submit, it’s a serious opportunity.

If you’ve been thinking about trying vertical storytelling, this is the moment to go for it.

ReelShort’s vision is simple and smart: short, gripping content made for people glued to their phones. With ReelTalk and now this contest, they’re not just talking about the future of entertainment. They’re actively building it. As the first influencer EVER, it’s wild to see how quickly this space is growing. We’ve got to stay ahead of the curve.

ReelShort

So if you haven’t checked out ReelShort or caught my ReelTalk episode yet, now’s the time. And definitely check out the contest while you’re at it.

The future of drama is vertical, fresh, and just beginning.

Learn more and submit at ReelShort.com

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 22, 2025 00:04am PDT

Share This