Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's Mini-Me Daughter Ava Phillippe Makes Her Acting Debut -- And It's SO Legally Blonde!

Reese Witherspoon Daughter Ava Phillippe Acting Debut Doctor Odyssey

Well, welcome aboard to the newest nepo baby on the small screen!

Ava Phillippe — the 25-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — is making her acting debut on Thursday’s all-new episode of Doctor Odyssey!

In her episode of the medical drama, she’s playing a spring breaker obsessed with Joshua Jackson‘s Dr. Max. Innerestingly, she’s guest-starring with two other stars of famous parentage, Charlotte Lawrence — daughter of Christa Miller and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence — and Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, of course. Get your first look (below)!

 

Ava did some modeling first, but we always wondered if she would join the family business — especially since she’s the spitting image of her mom! Well, she’s definitely using that in her first role! She’s even wearing a pink bikini in the preview! Just like momma in Legally Blonde!

Her promo for the episode on the show’s Instagram looks SO much like Elle Woods’ video essay!

Ava Phillippe bikini promo Doctor Odyssey
(c) Doctor Odyssey/Instagram

See the full promo video HERE! And you can see the episode on ABC Thursday and later on Hulu!

Are YOU going to tune in to see Ava’s acting debut??

[Image via MGM/YouTube/Doctor Odyssey/Instagram.]

Apr 03, 2025 15:40pm PDT

