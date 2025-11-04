Reese Witherspoon Makes Rare Comments On BFF Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Ex Brad Pitt: 'She's Not Who People Thinks She Is'

Reese Witherspoon is spilling the tea on where bestie Jennifer Aniston and her most famous ex stand today!

Jen and Brad Pitt were married in 2000 and called it quits in 2005. In maybe the most infamous modern day example of a movie ending a relationship, Brad and Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie got together (officially right after filming)… and the rest is a pretty ugly history.

But after years to get past the mess, Jen and Brad have actually developed a pretty friendly relationship. And according to her bestie, that’s largely due to Jen not being some grudge-holding ex like she’s somehow painted by the tabloids. During Monday’s new episode of Armchair Expert, Reese declared:

“She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things.”

To which host Dax Shepard added:

“She’s not pining for Brad Pitt.”

The Legally Blonde star agreed! She even said the proof is in the pudding for who the Friends alum is as a person:

“And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there. She just is a high spiritual-integrity person.”

Huh. Not just Brad but ALL the Brads! Dax interpreted that to mean Jen isn’t “a burner of bridges” — which Reese agreed is 100% true, saying she really is that inclusive:

“She’s really warm and welcoming. She’s, like, a big host. Like, ‘come over!’ She’s very warm and friendly.”

Watch for yourself around the 1:23:09 mark (below):

Jennifer just went IG official with her new beau, hypnotist Jim Curtis. It’s good to hear there isn’t going to be any drama with past lovers over her new relationship.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

