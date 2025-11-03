Jennifer Aniston Goes Full Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis And Declares Her 'Love'!

There are no second thoughts happening here! Jennifer Aniston just hard-launched her romance with Jim Curtis!

The Friends star went Instagram official with the hypnotist in honor of his 50th birthday on Sunday. Taking to the ‘gram, the actress shared an adorable black-and-white photo showing her wrapping her arms around the wellness guru from behind as they both smiled. They seriously look so happy and content together! In the caption, the 56-year-old gushed:

“Happy birthday my love

Cherished “

Related: Jennifer Shares ‘Selfish’ Reason She Never Adopted Amid Struggle To Have Kids

Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Love it!

Fans were thrilled to see The Morning Show star take this next step with her beau, freaking out in the comments:

“I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen” “I was waiting for this post!!!” “THIS!!!!!!! ” “FINE I BELIEVE IN LOVE” “My heart overflows with happiness to see you happy ” “you are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always.”

So sweet! This comes after Jen soft-launched the romance back in September by sharing a pic of the back of Jim’s head. They’ve been linked ever since they were spotted enjoying a trip to Mallorca over the 4th of July weekend. So nice to see them taking this next step!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via AmenClinics/CBS/YouTube]