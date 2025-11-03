Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Fans Think Shaun White Is Secretly Dating TikTok Star Eli Withrow! Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Opens Up About Getting His ‘Abs Back’ Amid Impressive Weight Loss & Sobriety Journey! Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years Of Sobriety Amid Eric Johnson Divorce! Hailey & Justin Bieber's Son Dresses Up As Pop Star Dad For Halloween! Aww! Heidi Klum's Terrifying Halloween Costume Revealed! LOOK!  Did Travis Kelce's Ex Send A Message To Taylor Swift With Her Halloween Costume?! Fans Think So! Meghan Markle Posts Then DELETES Pic Just As Andrew News Dropped -- Because Fans All Thought... Julia Fox Slammed For 'Bad Taste' JFK Assassination Costume -- Including By His Grandson! Benson Boone Is RIPPED! Maksim Chmerkovskiy APOLOGIZES To Dancing With The Stars Newcomer Jan Ravnik After His Harsh Criticism! Kailyn Lowry Is Showing Off Her AH-Mazing Tummy Tuck Results In New Lingerie Pics! HAWT! Demi Lovato Dresses Up As Her Iconic Meme -- 'Let Pootvato Out'!!

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Goes Full Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis And Declares Her 'Love'!

Jennifer Aniston Goes Full Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis And Declares Her 'Love'!

There are no second thoughts happening here! Jennifer Aniston just hard-launched her romance with Jim Curtis!

The Friends star went Instagram official with the hypnotist in honor of his 50th birthday on Sunday. Taking to the ‘gram, the actress shared an adorable black-and-white photo showing her wrapping her arms around the wellness guru from behind as they both smiled. They seriously look so happy and content together! In the caption, the 56-year-old gushed:

“Happy birthday my love
Cherished

Related: Jennifer Shares ‘Selfish’ Reason She Never Adopted Amid Struggle To Have Kids

Ch-ch-check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Love it!

Fans were thrilled to see The Morning Show star take this next step with her beau, freaking out in the comments:

“I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen”

“I was waiting for this post!!!”

“THIS!!!!!!!

“FINE I BELIEVE IN LOVE”

“My heart overflows with happiness to see you happy

“you are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always.”

So sweet! This comes after Jen soft-launched the romance back in September by sharing a pic of the back of Jim’s head. They’ve been linked ever since they were spotted enjoying a trip to Mallorca over the 4th of July weekend. So nice to see them taking this next step!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via AmenClinics/CBS/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 03, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This