RHOA Star Porsha Williams Ends Engagement Amid MESSY Real Housewives Stripper Threesome Rumors!

Porsha Williams has ended her engagement with fiancé Dennis McKinley… yes, again!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed she and the restaurateur had called it quits by commenting on a social media post saying she has “been single,” as reported by Page Six. Dennis, for his part, endorsed his now-ex’s claims by writing he was “SINGLE ASFK” on a since-deleted Instagram story.

As per usual with these two, their breakup comes amid cheating speculation. Thankfully, this time no bestiality was said to be involved — but a male stripper was…

If you haven’t heard, B. Scott posted a rather shocking report claiming Porsha had a threesome with fellow housewife Tanya Sam and a stripper at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party — and there are apparently receipts thanks to Bravo’s audio equipment! AH-Mazing! Sounds like must-see TV to us…

Word on the street is that the entire cast of RHOA season 13 was partying at a rental home in South Carolina. A few of the women allegedly had some girl-on-girl action in the living room before Porsha and Tanya took things a step further by inviting the stripper into a private room after production wrapped. The outlet reports that while cameras weren’t rolling at the time, the cast members’ microphones were on and able to catch audio of the intimate after party — and other ladies reportedly heard screams coming out of the room that sounded like sex.

Both Tanya and the stripper, a hunk of a man who goes by the handle B.O.L.O. The Entertainer (above, inset), have denied the allegations. The Bravolebrity took to her Instagram to put the rumors to rest with a short statement that read:

“I will address this topic right now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

B.O.L.O. echoed Tanya’s denial on his own social account with a video, telling followers:

“To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m THE stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism. It doesn’t just stop here. I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bulls**t.”

Sounds like they’re pulling a Denise Richards and denying, denying, denying — as well as taking legal action against Bravo, according to reports, to make sure the audio doesn’t air.

But… if this isn’t true, how is there audio??

Porsha has yet to address the threesome claims, which is interesting seeing as she didn’t mind looping fans in about her breakup. As fans know, Dennis first proposed to her in October 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Pilar in March 2019. All seemed to be going well until Porsha called off their engagement later that summer following a cheating scandal involving Dennis.

The two tried to give their relationship another shot a month later, however, and there were no real signs of trouble until the news of #strippergate broke earlier this month. The timeline is still a bit confusing at this point, so hopefully we’ll get more answers when RHOA airs!

In the meantime… what do U think really went down, Perezcious readers?

