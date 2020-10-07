Kelly Dodd Apologizes For ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ Hat — Then Immediately Reverses Her Apology!

Another non-apology from Kelly Dodd? Groundbreaking!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star got in hot water after posting some pics from her bridal shower on Sunday. For one thing, she and her guests weren’t really social distancing… at all. For another, she posted a selfie wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat, mocking the important social justice movement Black Lives Matter.

The reality star spent a lot of time in her own comments section telling her followers to get a sense of humor in regards to her tone-deaf fashion statement. In a since-deleted Instagram video, she said:

“You know what, all lives matter … People that can’t get a joke, go f**k yourselves.”

Yep. She pulled an “all lives matter.” Typical!

By Tuesday, the 45-year-old must have gotten the memo from her Bravo bosses that her insensitive actions needed to be addressed. She posted a statement on social media which read:

“Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them. One was a hat with a play on words since I’m about to be a wife, I’m on a Housewives TV show and might be drunk once in a while. It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement. Of course I support black lives and racial equality! Thank you all Love, Kelly”

We’re calling BS from line one: Kelly may have gotten “lots of gifts,” but the offensive hat was the only gift she displayed in a solo selfie on her grid. That photo was still up on Tuesday afternoon, BTW, so we wouldn’t call it a “brief” display. Also, notice how she didn’t actually apologize AT ALL? The word “sorry” doesn’t appear in here once!

That’s probably because she’s actually not sorry — and she once again took to the comments section to make that clear. She repeatedly complained about critics “wanting [her] fired,” commended supporters for “[having] a sense of humor,” and called the criticism overall “ridiculous.”

In one interaction, Kelly claimed ignorance to her misdeed. A follower commented:

“Like you didn’t know that was going to be controversial”

She replied:

“I really didn’t i thought it was a play on words and thought it was funny .. I can’t win for losing .”

We’re repeating ourselves here, but doing wordplay with a phrase that signifies Black empowerment is exactly WHY the hat is offensive. It’s mocking something serious. We also find it VERY hard to believe it didn’t occur to the Bravo-lebrity that the hat might at the very least ruffle some feathers.

Another exchange raised even more questions. A supporter defended the hat, commenting:

“I’m dying that saying has been around long before BLM was. I remember friends coming back from formals in Nola or spring break in PCB with shirt or hats saying that back in 2012.”

Um… We highly doubt anyone was saying “Drunk Wives Matter” before the BLM movement gained steam in 2013. What would it even mean??

Kelly responded:

“I told Bravo that hat was made 2 years ago…”

The hat was made 2 years ago… but it was just given as a gift over the weekend? Either she’s lying about the timeline, or being willfully obtuse as to why it’s offensive to wear such a hat TODAY. On top of that, the “Drunk Lives Matter” hat is very clearly designed to reference the classic BLM logo, so you can’t pretend it’s just an unrelated party girl phrase.

What really catches our eye, though, is that Kelly’s response indicated that her employers at Bravo have been in touch about the recent controversy. We suspect they may be the reason she posted the non-apology statement in the first place.

We REALLY hope this particular racially insensitive incident is enough to get her the boot, but if Bravo was willing to look the other way when Kelly said coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd,” we have our doubts.

Psst, Bravo — the Fox News correspondent’s fiancé admitted that most of the friends at her bridal shower “already had” COVID-19. You probably don’t want someone that negligent filming on set with you. Just sayin’!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube & Kelly Dodd/Instagram]