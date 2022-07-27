RHOA Star Shereé Whitfield Is Dating Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Martell Holt!

It’s going down in the south!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield has a new man by her side. And she’s the one who revealed as much in a new chat published this week!

The Bravo celeb spoke to TMZ from outside a store in Sandy Springs, Georgia. There, the 52-year-old reality TV personality revealed she’s now in a relationship with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt!

According to Whitfield’s own comments in the vid, she apparently met the 40-year-old man “through a mutual friend.” The outlet claims the pair has been an item “for more than two months” at this point. So there’s already some bonding time and chemistry there. Great! Things are evidently starting to get a little bit more serious, too. Shereé admitted she has already introduced Martell to a big group of her friends as well as “several people” in her extended family.

Still, she wanted to downplay the super-serious future possibilities just yet. She told the outlet:

“We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”

The news org also published video of Whitfield and Holt walking along a beach recently. The duo can be seen snapping selfies together and looking as happy as can be! You can see those clips HERE.

Of course, Shereé previously very publicly dated Tyrone Gilliams before their breakup played out on season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Early last year, Gilliams was released from prison following an eight-year bid on a fraud rap. And just last week, the She By Shereé designer told Andy Cohen that she has “not heard from” her ex in a while, and hasn’t reached out to him in “a couple months.”

We’re certainly ecstatic that Shereé is finding new beginnings in her love life with what appears to be an exceptional man! Such good news to share!!

