RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff Reacts To Sutton Stracke’s Apology After Racially Charged Fight

Crystal Kung Minkoff responded to Sutton Stracke’s public apology after making some insensitive remarks on a Wednesday episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In case you missed it, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais were having an honest conversation about a previous situation where the Halloween star accused her of not making a promised donation and played into a hurtful stereotype about Black people. Crystal chimed in about her experiences with stereotyping at one point but immediately got shut down by Sutton, who insisted everyone has to deal with it.

Related: Kyle Richards Slams Former BFF Lisa Vanderpump For Restaurant Tab Stunt: ‘Not A Joke’

Mind you: the 50-year-old reality star is a white woman who has never (and will never) experience moments of anti-Asian racism. So why she thought it was okay to put her two cents in, we will never know. And instead of listening to the 35-year-old businesswoman explain how their situations were completely different, Stracke fired back with:

“Because why? Because I’m a southern white girl? Do you want to talk about when I see dumbass rednecks on the TV, and that’s supposed to be me? I also have a stereotype, but I don’t want to bring it up!”

To which Crystal replied to the “insane” comment:

“Are you one of those people that you don’t see color? Tell me you’re not that girl.”

Following the episode, Sutton took to Instagram to address the heated confrontation and apologized for interrupting her cast member, saying:

“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth. My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color. I am sorry. I will do better and be better.”

While we can commend Stracke for owning up to her mistakes, it still doesn’t make her comments okay at all. And unfortunately, this just marks another situation in which women of color on the Bravo shows have had to endure problematic and racist behavior from their white counterparts. Ch-ch-check out the words (below):

Minkoff later addressed the momma’s message in her own IG post, writing:

“Thank you, Sutton. Your apology means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to many others with similar lived experiences. Asian Americans are often expected not to share their opinions, but despite this stereotype, I believe that everyone deserves to be heard. I consciously re-wired myself to be outspoken and share my feelings whenever possible and I encourage my children to do the same.”

The Real Coco founder went on to share why she decided to speak up in the first place, expressing:

“Now that my platform has grown, I feel I have a duty to speak up for others who don’t yet feel safe using their own voices. Listening to one another and validating our different experiences and perspectives are how we will all grow as individuals, and as a society. Thank you for that commitment, Sutton.”

Take a look at the entire post (below):

What are your thoughts about Crystal and Sutton’s fight on RHOBH? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Sutton Stracke/Instagram & Crystal Kung Minkoff/Instagram]