Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Alexis Bellino Reveals Transgender Son In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Alexis Bellino and her son have some major news!

The RHOC star took to Instagram Tuesday night to reveal her son, Miles, is transgender in a lengthy post. Alongside a selfie of the two, she opened the message:

“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post.”

She then explained she was initially apprehensive to share the news, but seeing how happy her son is changed everything. She continued:

“I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles’ life, but he’s now ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions. I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants this because he’s tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity. I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations. It’s unconditional love. Miles came out as a transgender boy to me over 16 months ago. He hid it from everyone else for a while, but eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM!”

The proud mother then shared the KINDEST words about her son’s liberation, writing:

“My son has now flourished!! My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years! My son now loves the clothes he wears. My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he.’ My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self…. This is my same child with his kind heart that gave his only water bottle to his thirsty friend in kindergarten. This is my same child who gives every spare dollar on him to the homeless person on the street. I’m so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age. He now has his entire life to live the way he should.”

Our hearts!! She then concluded the post with a protective momma bear warning against any potential hate:

“FYI all hate on my social media will be immediately deleted and that user instantly blocked. Let’s bring peace and happiness and unity from this. We are all human and we are ALL equal. I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too. I love you all. Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years. This world needs more love and kindness. #wwjd #love #kindess #lgbtq #ilovemykids #thankyoujesusforourfamily”

See their adorable pic (below):

We’re so happy for Miles to now be able to openly live his best authentic life! Congratulations!!

