RHOC Star Shannon Beador Shockingly Reunites With Ex-Husband David Years After Their Nasty Divorce!

We bet no one had this Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on their bingo cards for 2023!

Shannon Beador revealed she recently ran into her ex-husband David Beador for the first time in years since their nasty divorce – and their interaction shockingly seemed to go without a hitch. They even took a second to snap a picture together! The 59-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share the photo of her and David smiling at the camera. She revealed in the caption that the former couple had reunited at the popular Orange County, California, restaurant The Quiet Woman on Friday night, writing:

“You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm”

Related: Teresa Giudice Facing A Seven-Figure Unpaid Tax Bill In New Federal Lien!

This is the first time that Shannon and David have had a public meetup in a while – as indicated by the Bravolebrity’s hashtag, “#itsbeenyears” when she re-posted the photo on Instagram Stories. And we know RHOC fans are just shocked that their run-in seemed to be pretty friendly! Even their daughters were stunned! Sophie Beador commented on the photo, “Jumpscare???” Adeline Beador wrote “What,” while Stella Beador asked, “Huh?”

It was a very unexpected reunion since their divorce had been so contentious! For those who don’t know, though, the pair were together for almost two decades after getting hitched in 2000. However, their relationship became strained after David had an affair. While they attempted to make their relationship work at first, they announced they were ending their marriage in October 2017. Shannon told People at the time:

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way. I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

From there, the exes went into a back-and-forth legal battle over child custody and spousal support payments. At one point, David called out Shannon’s drinking in court documents, claiming her actions were “detrimental to the children.” The filing stated:

“I requested Mrs. Beador agree to not drinking or being drunk in front of the children and the request was denied and in fact disputed that she even stated she ‘self-medicates’ even though the television clip of her stating it is currently on the Bravo (NBCU) website and was included and quoted on several media articles.”

Nevertheless, things seemed to work out in Shannon’s favor. In 2019, she was awarded $1.4 million and $10,000 a month in support. But once their legal battle was over, things still seemed strained between them. While his now estranged wife Lesley Cook was pregnant in October 2020, Shannon claimed she sent the duo a baby gift – but it was immediately returned to her. Ouch!

So what has changed now? Did these two put their beef aside for that night? Or are they in a good place? Who knows! But hopefully, this means David and Shannon are going to remain amicable moving forward — at least for the sake of their girls! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]