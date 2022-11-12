RHONJ’s Joe Gorga SLAMS Jennifer Aydin For 'Lies' Over Drink Throwing Incident At BravoCon!

Joe Gorga is sharing his side of the story about what went down between Jennifer Aydin and him at this year’s BravoCon!

In case you need a refresher, The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star got into a verbal altercation in the lobby of a hotel near the Javits Center during the convention last month. According to a TikTok video from Jennifer’s social media assistant Erica Madelyn, the 45-year-old television personality “decided to go to a BravoCon after-party” after the convention, while her husband Bill Aydin stayed behind at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel, where they and other stars were staying at the time.

During the party, Erica said Jennifer grabbed “a cup of water with ice.” However, they decided to leave the event early and returned to their hotel. That is when Jen saw Joe and Melissa Gorga in the lobby and tried to walk away from them. Erica continued:

“It’s when we walked into the hotel lobby that everything went down. When we walk in, Jennifer Aydin obviously noticed that Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, and their team were in the lobby. She looked, looked away [and] we went straight for the elevator. There was no interaction on Jen’s part.”

But Melissa apparently wasn’t going to let her sneak away that easily. She saw Jennifer in the lobby and called her “loser, f**king loser, wannabe,” according to the assistant. Not standing for it, Aydin clapped back:

“Shut the f**k up.”

Joe then got in the middle of the situation, yelling at Jennifer:

“Shut up you f**king dirty bitch!”

Whoa!! Erica said that Jennifer felt “threatened enough” by Joe’s words to throw her drink at him. The Real Housewives crew never fails to provide some drama wherever they go, huh! You can watch the TikTok video (below):

Now, weeks after the situation, Joe is calling out Jennifer Aydin for LYING about details of the infamous situation! During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast on Friday, the 43-year-old claimed that everything everyone heard from Erica was not the entirely truth, saying:

“Everything that you heard is a lie. Whatever you heard Jennifer’s assistant say, it was all lies.”

While Erica pushed in her video that Joe and Melissa started the drama, Joe insisted Jennifer had instigated the situation:

“The story is out there that she threw a drink at me, and I was saying these vulgar things to her — no. First of all, I was 50 feet away with my wife … Jennifer likes to dig a lot and she gets involved in my family business.”

He then confessed that Melissa “did say something” to their co-star that might have angered her at the time, but he only expected them to get into an argument, noting that Jennifer is “not like that.” He continued:

“If you watched her on the TV show through the years, she drinks a lot, she’s violent, she throws thing, she breaks glasses, she wants to stab you with it, she throws knives. I mean, this is who she is, she’s crazy. Picture her in real life. That’s editing!”

The construction company owner also admitted to screaming at Jennifer. However, Joe said he only did so because she was allegedly “out of her mind.” He then cleared up that the drink was “never thrown” at him but at his assistant instead:

“She was out of control to the point where it was embarrassing. Yelling at the top of her lungs like a maniac.”

Back in October, Melissa opened up about the situation on her On Display podcast, saying it started when Jennifer gave her a “snarky stare in [her] eyes” while she headed toward the elevators. She backed the assistant’s story that Joe called Jennifer a “dirty bitch,” but claimed he said that to “other people” and not the Bravolebrity. Hmm…

Jennifer has yet to speak out on the situation, so we’ll see if she’ll clap back at Joe’s claims! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

