RHOP's Wendy & Eddie Osefo ARRESTED -- Accused Of Completely Lying About A Home Burglary To Cash In!

Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo were arrested Thursday in Westminster, Maryland on fraud charges, per what the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has told multiple outlets. According to law officials, Wendy has FIFTEEN charges — which include seven felony false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300 charges, seven misdemeanor on-False/mislead info fraud in excess of $300 charges, and a misdemeanor charge of a false statement to an officer.

Meanwhile her hubby is facing three more charges than her, totaling up to EIGHTEEN! His charges include nine felony false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300 charges, eight misdemeanor on-False/mislead info fraud in excess of $300 charges, and a misdemeanor charge of a false statement to an officer. Wild!

According to The US Sun, authorities are alleging Wendy and Eddie lied about their 2024 home break-in, that went down in April while they were vacationing in Jamaica. The State of Maryland claims they called the cops after returning home and “they found their bedroom and both closets to be ransacked, and several designer handbags and jewelry had been stolen”, only for that to be fraudulent statements. In fact, the SO claims that Wendy was later spotted wearing one of the rings she reported stolen in a social media video!

So police are saying they were never robbed at all… and this was all just a setup?! Insane!

Prosecutors also allege a lot of the items that were reported stolen by the couple were, in fact, returned to the stores they were purchased from “where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary”. This was before they were said to have claimed a $450,000 personal property loss to an insurance company.

Per TMZ, both of the RHOP stars bailed out of jail after placing a $50,000 bond each on Friday. It’s unclear when their hearing in court is scheduled for, but man, that’s a lot of charges they’re going to have to answer to!

