Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Arrested On Domestic Violence Allegations -- Reportedly On A Senior Citizen

Oh, no…

Max Ehrich — yes, that Max Ehrich, the same actor who once got down on one knee for Demi Lovato in a whirlwind pandemic romance — is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a shocking new report from TMZ, Max was arrested in Florida on Tuesday night after an alleged violent incident involving a family member who is reportedly a senior citizen. Whoa.

Law enforcement sources spilled details to the outlet, saying the actor was taken into custody and charged with battery on a person 65 or older. That’s a charge that falls under domestic violence due to the victim allegedly being a family member. Max was booked and later released on $1,000 bond the following day. But the damage was already done.

The details surrounding the actual incident are still murky, and the identity of the alleged victim has not been confirmed. However, fans who had been paying close attention lately noticed Max behaving erratically on social media just hours before his arrest. He reportedly went on Instagram Live several times throughout the day on Tuesday — and in some of those instances, his mother was present in the same room.

Furthermore, while on social media that day, Max was allegedly speaking cryptically and seemed to be visibly distressed, that outlet reports. And while it’s not clear whether his mother was the alleged victim — and we shouldn’t assume anything, obvi — the timing and her presence in those earlier videos definitely combine to raise some troubling questions.

Max isn’t exactly new to the spotlight, or to controversy. He famously starred on The Young and the Restless, with 120 episodes under his belt, and appeared in movies like High School Musical 3: Senior Year and A Cowboy Christmas Romance. But it was his brief and very public engagement to Lovato in 2020 that catapulted him into full-on tabloid territory. That relationship imploded just a couple months after he popped the question, tho.

Now, when it comes to whatever actually happened down there in Florida, can only hope the truth comes to light — and that justice is served in whatever way is most proper considering the situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

