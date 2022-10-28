Rollerskating FAIL! | Perez Hilton And Family

Before anybody gets the urge to criticize Perez for this video – go ahead. Just know that your negative feedback does not bother us. We thank you for the engagement! P is doing his best with the children. And his best is more than good enough! So, for those who want to enjoy, here’s our two day rollerskating adventure. Detours and hiccups and all! Watch!

