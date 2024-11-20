Sabrina Carpenter Upsets Some Fans With Simulated Sex Act -- Did She Cross The Line??

Sabrina Carpenter ticked off quite a few of her fans! Are they just being prudes who haven’t paid attention to the pop star’s whole vibe? Or do they have a point??

Here’s the deal. Since the start of her Short n’ Sweet Tour back in June, the 25-year-old singer has surprised attendees at each concert by acting out a sex position as she sings the lyric from Juno:

“Have you ever tried this one?”

The move changes each night. In the past, Sabrina has demonstrated everything from the splits to classic missionary. But this week, she took it too far in some fans’ eyes!

While performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Monday, which marked her final show in the States, the actress took it up a notch by dropping to her knees and simulated giving oral sex. She really got into it, even pretending to gag while singing the lyric! See (below):

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new ‘Juno’ position for the final U.S. show of her Short n’ Sweet tour. pic.twitter.com/C8xoBRxoke — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 19, 2024

Wow! She definitely has stepped away from her Disney Channel image! Since she debuted the sexual move at the concert, some have slammed her for being “vulgar” and “distasteful” — especially when kids are in the audience:

“Sabrina is one step away from starting an OnlyFans at this point.” “Can she stop sexualizing herself for 1 minute? LITERAL children are watching this, not just at the concert but also as it keeps appearing on my niece’s YouTube.” “wtf is wrong with artists nowadays” “And to think children look up to her…” “Aren’t most of her fans little kids?”

Hmm…

We would like to point out the fact that a lot of tracks from Sabrina’s latest album are about sex. So it’s not like this is out of nowhere! Juno is literally a song about being so into someone that you want them to impregnate you, and she says, “I’m so f**king horny,” at one point. Between that song and Bed Chem, people should have realized this was not going to be a child-friendly show! Just saying!

Other Sabrina fans even pointed out that she is a “grown ass woman” now and suggested parents not to bring their children to this show if they don’t want them exposed to a more raunchy performance! They have a point! See comments coming to the Espresso artist’s defense:

“Everyone in the comments saying bad example, psa- she’s not an artist for kids anymore” “Haters evidently don’t know how to listen to lyrics.” “It’s not Sabrina’s fault yall don’t listen to lyrics. The songs spell it out for you. Do your research or stop being prudes” “Sabrina carpenter does not make music for children. Half her album is explicitly about sex. The way she markets herself is NOT for children. If you let your child go to a concert for adults thats on you”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Sabrina Carpenter cross the line here? Or is she up front about making music for adults? Let us know in the comments!

