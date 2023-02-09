Salma Hayek's Family FORCED Her To Get Married??

Salma Hayek didn’t have a fairytale wedding as one may have thought!

For those who don’t know, the 56-year-old actress got hitched to French fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault at a courthouse on Valentine’s Day in 2009. While most people spend months and months (if not years) planning their nuptials, it turns out Salma had no idea she was getting married that day. In fact, her family had forced her to walk down the aisle at the time!

In an interview with Glamour published on Wednesday, the Grown Ups star revealed the two only had a courthouse wedding because her family basically staged an “intervention” and had “dragged” her there. OMG?! She explained:

“I didn’t even know I was getting married that day. It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me.”

Related: TikTok Obsesses Over Pamela Anderson’s Trick For Getting Someone To Marry You!

Yikes!!! She added:

“I had a phobia of the marriage thing”

Before the couple got married, Salma had rejected two other proposals from François, with whom she shared a 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma. One of her biggest fears about the pair being married was that things would change between them. She told Glamour:

“I was nervous… I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it.”

Clearly, her family wasn’t going to let her skip out on a wedding! While the House of Gucci star had “no choice” to go through with the ceremony, she was happy to find that their relationship did not feel “any different” once she gained the title of Mrs. Pinault:

“And then afterward I said, ‘Oh, it’s okay. I don’t feel any different.’ And then a little bit later I said, ‘Okay, this is kind of exciting.’ And he’s like, ‘Can we have a party now?’”

She and the 60-year-old businessman ended up getting married again in front of their loved ones in April 2009 – this time planned. Despite their original tumultuous wedding day, things between Salma and François are still going strong after 14 years. When asked how she keeps her marriage from getting boring, she responded:

“Boredom is underestimated. I didn’t understand this for a long time. Also it helps that we met each other later in our lives. It’s okay just to do nothing and be together; sometimes sharing a space and doing your own thing in silence, with connectivity and thoughtfulness—’Can I bring you a cup of tea?’—is enough. It’s little simple things.”

Glad to hear things worked out between them after Salma’s family basically forced her to tie the knot! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you be upset if your fam pulled a stunt like this? Let us know in the comments below. You can also read her entire Glamour cover story HERE.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]