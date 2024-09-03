Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Bought Racehorse With Taylor Swift-Inspired Name! Salma Hayek Wants You To Know She's Incredibly Smokin' At 58! Travis Barker Is The SWEETEST Dad! Maren Morris Has A New Boyfriend -- And You Already Know Him! Selena Gomez Spotted Rocking A Ring On THAT Finger Amid Persistent Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors! Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Go On Venice Double Date With George & Amal Clooney! LOOK! Harry Styles Supports Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan At Manchester Show!!! LOOK! Allison Holker Debuts New Relationship More Than A Year After Tragic Death Of Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss! Love Is Blind Alum Stacy Snyder Comes Out As Queer! Surprise! Kim Kardashian Is Now A Redhead! But Did She Only Do It To Overshadow Khloé?? Jazz Jennings Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss -- See Her Epic Transformation! Former Ellen Show Child Star Sophia Grace Is Expecting Her Second Baby At 21!

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Wants You To Know She's Incredibly Smokin' At 58!

Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Toned Body With Bikini Photo Dump For 58th Birthday! LOOK!

Wow… 58 has never looked so good!!

On Monday, the one and only Salma Hayek blessed everyone’s Instagram feeds with a caliente carousel of bikini pics in celebration of her 58th birthday. Oh, and she wanted fans to know that they ain’t throwbacks, either. This is how her body really looks RIGHT NOW at nearly 60 years old! She wrote:

“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.s none of these are throwbacks.”

Scroll through her AH-Mazing yacht pics (below):

Oh, Salma, the legend that you are!

Related: Ben Affleck ‘Focused On The Positives’ Amid J.Lo Divorce — While She Feels VERY Differently!

In the comments, fans couldn’t help but swoon over her sultry pics:

“My goodness you look so young”

“The hottest !!!!”

“Happy birthday u look stunning 58 and thriving”

“58 ?? Nooo Wayyyyy Whattt ??? Impossible looking like that”

“The most beautiful woman in film!”

Vanessa Hudgens even popped in to hype up the Frida actress:

“58 couldn’t look better. Happy birthday mama”

Alicia Silverstone added her own two cents, too, by writing:

“Happy birthday you stunning creature”

We second that! Happy birthday, Salma!

[Images via Salma Hayek/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 03, 2024 09:36am PDT

Share This