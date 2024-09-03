Salma Hayek Wants You To Know She's Incredibly Smokin' At 58!

Wow… 58 has never looked so good!!

On Monday, the one and only Salma Hayek blessed everyone’s Instagram feeds with a caliente carousel of bikini pics in celebration of her 58th birthday. Oh, and she wanted fans to know that they ain’t throwbacks, either. This is how her body really looks RIGHT NOW at nearly 60 years old! She wrote:

“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.s none of these are throwbacks.”

Scroll through her AH-Mazing yacht pics (below):

Oh, Salma, the legend that you are!

Related: Ben Affleck ‘Focused On The Positives’ Amid J.Lo Divorce — While She Feels VERY Differently!

In the comments, fans couldn’t help but swoon over her sultry pics:

“My goodness you look so young” “The hottest !!!!” “Happy birthday u look stunning 58 and thriving” “58 ?? Nooo Wayyyyy Whattt ??? Impossible looking like that” “The most beautiful woman in film!”

Vanessa Hudgens even popped in to hype up the Frida actress:

“58 couldn’t look better. Happy birthday mama”

Alicia Silverstone added her own two cents, too, by writing:

“Happy birthday you stunning creature”

We second that! Happy birthday, Salma!

[Images via Salma Hayek/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]