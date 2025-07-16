Delusional SATC Take! Actor Who Played Cheating Richard Thinks HE Was The Best Boyfriend!

Who was the best boyfriend on Sex And The City? It’s not an easy question… Unless you’re James Remar, that is!

The longtime actor memorably played hotel magnate Richard Wright in the fourth season of the OG SATC on HBO. As you’ll probably recall, he was the on-again, off-again paramour of Kim Cattrall‘s iconic Samantha Jones. The duo were basically friends with benefits for a while — until they caught feelings and tried a monogamous relationship. It was kind of nice! Well, until Richard got caught literally in the act of cheating on Samantha — with his head between another woman’s legs! Yeah, HIM!!!

Well, JAmes (who is probably best known these days for playing Dexter‘s dad) walked the red carpet at the Dexter: Resurrection premiere late last week. And he’s got some inneresting thoughts about Richard and Samantha!

Speaking to People at that red carpet, he said THIS about his character Richard:

“I’m the best boyfriend on the show.”

WHAT?!

That’s right — not Charlotte’s Harry, nor Miranda’s Steve, but Samantha’s Richard??? James, dude, WTF?!?!

Remar’s take is that Richard and Samantha were “the best for each other” out of anyone who fell in love (or lust) on the iconic show. And he said as much to the series’ writer and director Michael Patrick King in the past, too! The Warriors actor recalled a convo he once had with King about his character’s departure:

“I said, ‘How come you dissolved our relationship? It’s like we were the two that were the best for each other.’ And he said, ‘We only introduce love on this show to have it fail.’ So at least he said that there was love there.”

King’s made clear Richard wasn’t getting a second shot! Remar recalled:

“He said, ‘But it failed and you’re not coming back.'”

And just like that, (see what we did there?) Richard was out! Well, on the ORIGINAL series back in the day, at least. Remember, the SATC saga has been re-booted with And Just Like That…

Which naturally made us wonder… could an old flame like Richard return??? Sure, Kim has been infamously AWOL from the reboot, so that is a concern. To say the least. LOLz. But could Remar’s character make a resurgence regardless?!

James revealed to the mag that he’d seriously consider a return offer. However, he doesn’t expect to get one:

“I am sure it’ll be difficult to say no. But I’m an old guy. They’re not going to call me.”

Okay, so, Remar is old — he’ll turn 72 on New Year’s Eve. But Richard Wright is timeless! We’d love him back on the reboot! He may not be the best boyfriend on the show, but he’s a pretty great actor — and would be a fun blast from the past.

What say U, Perezcious readers?! Who was the best boyfriend on Sex And The City??

Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/HBO/HBO/YouTube]