Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Dad Todd Reacted To Mom Julie's Reduced Prison Sentence!

Julie Chrisley’s time in prison could be cut short — unlike her husband Todd Chrisley! So… how does he feel about his wife getting some grace he isn’t?

Last month, Julie’s six-year prison sentence was tossed out after a federal appeals judge ruled the lower court judge involved in the bank fraud and tax evasion case had insufficient evidence and miscalculated her sentencing. They held her responsible for the entire fraud scheme. However, her involvement only started in 2006 — years after Todd and their accountant Peter Tarantino’s antics began. Whoa! It’s important to note her conviction wasn’t thrown out, though. She’s still guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion claims. But now, Julie must be resentenced by the court at a fraction of the time.

Related: Todd Chrisley Ordered To Pay $750k Over Podcast Attacks On Tax Evasion Investigator!

Of course, the news of the massive win overjoyed Savannah Chrisley. But what about her dad? Todd, unfortunately, wasn’t as successful as Julie with his appeal. His 10-year prison sentence was upheld in the end. So, was he upset about how things turned out for his wife? The answer is — no!

As Savannah shared on her Unlocked podcast Tuesday, the Chrisley Knows Best alum cried “happy tears” when he learned Julie’s sentence was overturned! His 26-year-old daughter said:

“He’s fine. He was crying like happy tears knowing that mom could be home. That’s the only thing he cares about right now is getting her home. So, he was so excited for mom.”

As for Julie, she was “heartbroken” the appeal did not go in Todd’s favor. Savannah continued:

“Mom obviously was heartbroken for dad, but hopefully she can come home and then she can go visit him — and that will be a game changer for his overall mental health and well-being, and for hers too. So I’m hoping that happens.”

The Chrisley family still does not know how the resentencing will turn out. However, Savannah is hopeful Julie will come home this year:

“Now we sit and wait, hopefully, no more than 90 days to go for that hearing. Hopefully, she comes home. … I’m making it my goal that by Thanksgiving, she’s home.”

Whether or not Julie will be home by Thanksgiving remains unknown. Her new hearing hasn’t happened yet. One thing we do know is that there is a good chance she’ll be coming home sooner rather than later! Watch the podcast episode (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/Chrisley Knows Best/YouTube]