Fans Think Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Engaged! Here’s Why!

OMG! Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco secretly engaged?!

On Thursday morning, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute pic from “a night out” with her record producer boyfriend. She posed for the mirror selfie in a shimmering gold dress as her dark tresses flowed behind her shoulders. Meanwhile, Benny was standing in the background with his back facing the camera in a white tank and blue pants patterned with flowers. But innerestingly enough, Selena made the choice to place two pink heart emojis over her left hand, leading some fans to believe that she may be covering an ENGAGEMENT RING! See (below):

OMG! Did Benny put a ring on it?? Is that why they’re dressed up?!

While the emoji placement could mean anything, fans took to X (Twitter) to share their excitement over the possible fiancés:

“She’s covering her finger!! Are they….” “Selena Gomez is engaged she is hiding the ring with heart emojies [sic] in her recent instagram story congratulations to her and to Benny” “she’s def engaged” “I think Selena Gomez just got engaged bc why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?” “Selena Gomez announcing she’s engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she’s engaged-”

And if that photo wasn’t enough evidence for you, DeuxMoi shared a tip earlier this week stating “this a list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hangout”

OMG!!!

Do U believe Selena and Benny are engaged, Perezcious readers?? Was her emoji placement strategic or random? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram]