Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Christina Hall Begs Men To Stop Sending Her Love Letters Amid Divorce: 'You Will Not Be My 4th Ex Husband' Kendall Jenner Posts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Thirst Traps -- Bad News For Bad Bunny?? Or A Subtle Shot At Devin Booker?! Fans Think Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Engaged! Here’s Why! What The HECK Is Going On With Justin Baldoni & The Entire It Ends With Us Cast?! Blake Lively Bad Blood?? Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Financial Stress' Of IVF & Surrogacy -- You Won't BELIEVE How Much It's Costing Them! Kehlani BLASTS Ex's Claim She's Raising Daughter In Dangerous Cult -- And HE Has A Surprising Statement, Too! Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Rocky Is Getting SO Big!! JoJo Siwa's Feud With Candace Cameron Bure Is FAR From Over -- Here's Why! Why Simone Biles Believes It Was 'Important' To Stand Up For Her Teammates Against MyKayla Skinner's Trash Talk! Why Tori Spelling Was RELIEVED When Dean McDermott Finally Announced Their Divorce! Did Taylor Swift Just Low-Key Endorse Kamala Harris?! THIS Photo Has The Internet Speculating! Julianne Hough & Brother Derek’s Feud Put Aside After His Wife’s Health Scare

Selena Gomez

Fans Think Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Engaged! Here’s Why!

Fans Think Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Engaged! Here’s Why!

OMG! Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco secretly engaged?!

On Thursday morning, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute pic from “a night out” with her record producer boyfriend. She posed for the mirror selfie in a shimmering gold dress as her dark tresses flowed behind her shoulders. Meanwhile, Benny was standing in the background with his back facing the camera in a white tank and blue pants patterned with flowers. But innerestingly enough, Selena made the choice to place two pink heart emojis over her left hand, leading some fans to believe that she may be covering an ENGAGEMENT RING! See (below):

Selena Gomez strategically covers ring finger
(c) Selena Gomez/Instagram

OMG! Did Benny put a ring on it?? Is that why they’re dressed up?!

Related: OMG! There’s A Rumor Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Giving Love Another Shot!

While the emoji placement could mean anything, fans took to X (Twitter) to share their excitement over the possible fiancés:

“She’s covering her finger!! Are they….”

“Selena Gomez is engaged  she is hiding the ring with heart emojies [sic] in her recent instagram story congratulations to her and to Benny”

“she’s def engaged”

“I think Selena Gomez just got engaged bc why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?”

“Selena Gomez announcing she’s engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she’s engaged-”

And if that photo wasn’t enough evidence for you, DeuxMoi shared a tip earlier this week stating “this a list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hangout”

OMG!!!

Do U believe Selena and Benny are engaged, Perezcious readers?? Was her emoji placement strategic or random? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 08, 2024 10:02am PDT

Share This