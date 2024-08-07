OMG There's A Rumor Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Giving Relationship Another Shot!

OK, this is BONKERS! …isn’t it??

A new report from Star Magazine claims Kim Kardashian is actually considering giving it another go with Pete Davidson! WHAT?!?

After meeting on the set of SNL, the unlikely pair really hit it off and started dating in November 2021. And they seemed happy together! They just kind of fit… for a while. They lasted about nine months, during which Pete went way overboard, not just getting tattoos of the reality star — like he usually does. He got BRANDED! That literal red flag wasn’t the big reason for the breakup though.

The outside pressures turned out to be worse than expected — not just because of the fame but the Kanye of it all! Kim’s ex put a target on Pete’s back, and it worked. He was reportedly harassed and bullied everywhere he went by Ye fans. So f**king weird.

Ultimately though the August 2022 breakup was amicable. Kim revealed on Hulu‘s The Kardashians that they “had talks and talks” about it, and that the whole time he was a really good communicator. And she also felt bad about what he went through being her boyfriend.

Keep that in mind when you hear how this insider claims the couple have “unfinished business”! Whoa, seriously?!

The source claimed Kim has been feeling “lonely” lately and getting wistful about the past. Not she’s sincerely “considering” giving Pete another try. As for concerns about what went wrong last time? The insider says:

“She’s confident things will be different this time around. She’s craving excitement in her life and she always responded to Pete.”

Pete just split with Madelyn Cline, so he’s back on the market. Though he also reportedly just checked himself back into a mental health facility, so… maybe now isn’t the best time?

Kim is, per the source, sensitive to the issues that drove a wedge between them last time. But her plan is to “keep things private” this time around. As in, not going out to places like the Met Gala, keeping a low profile? Or… keeping it secret from Kanye??

Well, that may be less of an issue now. Ye seems pretty happy in his own relationship these days. He and Bianca Censori have been married since December 2022 — just a few short months after Kim and Pete split. So maybe he’ll be more chill and less irrationally jealous this time?

