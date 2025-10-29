Selling Sunset Drama! Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan's Fight Over ‘Controlling’ Boyfriend Revealed!

Selling Sunset fans know longtime best friends Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan had a falling out this year. We’d heard it was all because of the latter’s “MAGA boyfriend!” Chrishell made clear on social media she doesn’t like her bestie’s man because of his bigotry. That alone is a good enough reason to stay far away from him — and therefore Emma, unfortunately. However, it turns out there’s a lot more behind Chrishell’s hatred for this guy.

The new season of Selling Sunset just dropped, so be warned! We’re about to get into some big spoilers! Season 9 of the real estate show premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, and it gave us a ton more insight into the former pals’ feud. Emma’s boyfriend was confirmed to be Blake Davis, a real estate developer from a wealthy family. He finally made his debut on the series, and it’s clear Chrishell did not like the man from the start!

Related: Siding AGAINST Taylor Swift?! Pals Ed Sheeran & Cara Delevingne Cozy Up To Charli XCX!

We are introduced to Blake when the couple joins Chrishell and Chelsea Lazkani for lunch during the fourth episode. The dude not only didn’t make a good first impression with fans, he really rubbed the actress the wrong way! We mean, some of the first words out of Blake’s mouth are that he went to Taco Bell, and his order did not include lettuce because he’s never had a fruit or vegetable in his entire life! According to Blake, his diet is vodka, chicken fingers, and mac and cheese!

Red flag, girl! That can be a sign your man was never given any tough love by his parents — and never pushed to eat anything but kid food!

So yeah, we get why Chrishell isn’t his biggest fan! And as she said in a confessional:

“It feels like I’m having a conversation with a child or a drunk cheerleader.”

Yikes! Blake went on to express how he felt “there’s no way I’ll ever deserve Emma,” listing off all the things he likes about her — including that she is “so smart” and “fun.” He added:

“Love you.”

After Blake left the table, Chelsea did the friend thing and expressed her support for the relationship. However, Chrishell couldn’t do it! She had a warning for Emma, saying:

“You don’t want to feel like you’re being someone’s mom … it feels like you’d be his mom a little bit. I hope he’s still maturing. God forbid he doesn’t. I don’t think this is your person. But that’s also probably not what you want to hear right now, so I’ll be quiet.”

Chrishell spotted all the red flags straight away! And he only gets worse from there!

Emma admitted in the following episode that there’s already been some tension between her and Blake because he “doesn’t want me to work.” WHAT?! That is some patriarchal, Chiefs kicker, Handmaid’s Tale bulls**t! Chrishell is stunned to hear that, saying:

“I can’t even believe that’s a conversation. What a douchebag.”

We couldn’t agree more! Emma insisted she doesn’t plan to quit her job. However, this confession about Blake worried Chrishell even more. She said she’s scared he’ll “isolate” Emma from the rest of her friends, calling him controlling. She even issued a warning to her pal again, noting he may go as far as to “knock her up” to lock it down. Chrishell added:

“There is a textbook playbook about men that do that.”

Calling Blake a “love bomber,” the All My Children alum expressed she is “not happy for” Emma at all:

“It’s hard to watch you with someone who doesn’t treat you the way you deserve to be treated.”

Chrishell being unsupportive of the relationship creates friction between her and Emma. The 33-year-old real estate broker finds it hard to date someone her friend disapproves of. However, Chrishell stands firm on her opinions of Blake. She says in a confessional:

“I don’t approve of Blake. He’s really controlling. I’ve seen him be extremely obsessive. He tries to control different things she says, does, who she hangs out with, who she posts. Huge red flags, that’s just really unacceptable.”

The Dancing With The Stars alum isn’t afraid to say that to Emma’s face, either. During a later conversation, Chrishell tells her Blake is “the worst.” Emma doesn’t take the criticism well and believes Chrishell is making fun of both her and Blake now. Oh no!

To us, Chrishell only seems like a concerned friend! And she isn’t the only one with these opinions about Blake! Even Chelsea shares in a confessional that she saw “red flags” about him. The difference is, she refuses to say a word to Emma!

Eventually, it seems Emma saw the light! She reveals in the eighth episode that Blake asked her to marry him! Whoa! However, she turned him down and broke up with him instead! She tells Chrishell:

“I ended things with him, like, for good, for good. He proposed and I knew it wasn’t right when he did it. Worst proposal ever.”

The proposal itself was the final straw? Oh, Emma claimed Blake was DRUNK when he got down on one knee! Just what every person wants when their partner pops the question, for them to be plastered. Jeez. That moment made Emma come “to the realization … he was just not my person.” She further explains that he was also becoming more “jealous and possessive,” saying it “bothered him” whenever she went on listings.

WTF…

At least she finally saw it! For her part, Chrishell apologizes for making things difficult for Emma by sharing her honest takes on Blake — though she does feel her comments just prove she would always keep it real with her friend. Hey, that sounds like a great friend to us!

But don’t get your hopes up that Blake is out of the picture for good despite what Emma said. She shares in the finale that she “always believes in second,” or third, fourth, and fifth chances to someone. That includes her problematic boyfriend:

“If he chooses to step up and do the things I need him to do, would I be open to a conversation? Maybe.”

And it looks like that’s what happened — she gave him another shot, or even two! Let’s break down the rest of the timeline…

Filming wrapped in February, and we now know they weren’t together during the finale. However, rumors of the feud between Emma and Chrishell started weeks later, in May. Fans noticed they no longer interacted with each other on social media as much. Chrishell addressed the speculation that same month when asked what was going on between them, responding:

“Ask her about her MAGA bf who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N word. I just can’t with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar.”

Although Chrishell didn’t name names, Blake came forward to deny her accusations, saying he once incorrectly referred to her partner G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, as the television personality’s wife. According to the developer, he started to use the correct pronouns after learning that the musician is non-binary. Hmm. So it turns out Blake and Emma got back together at some point after filming.

They reportedly broke up again in July — but then rekindled the romance yet again in September. In between, the Selling Sunset reunion was filmed. A trailer for the upcoming episode shows Emma and Chrishell getting into a fight about Blake, so were the pair secretly back together by then? Looking at his social media, Blake and Emma are still together. Check out a post from last week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Davis (@beachboybd)

As for Emma and Chrishell? They are still seemingly on the outs! Oof! How sad!

What are your reactions to Emma’s boyfriend, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Blake Davis/Instagram, Selling Sunset/Lionsgate Television]